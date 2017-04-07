What Can You Buy With $1 Million?

By: Kathleen Willcox

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Saratoga Springs 12866

14 Persimmon Place, The Elms at Saratoga

Saratoga Showcase of Homes Luxury Category ($1 million range)

3,779 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2 full, 2 half baths

Witt Construction

The Elms at Saratoga is a new traditional-style neighborhood that’s still growing on the city’s West Side behind the high school. The Elms offers “distinctive urban living” without being homogeneous, as homes are being built by several builders, attracting families and downsizing baby boomers alike.

This custom home by John Witt, featured in the Saratoga Springs Showcase of Homes last fall, has all of the convenience and upscale design features of a much larger home, without all the upkeep and fuss. It is within walking distance of all the action downtown, but with the feel of a suburban neighborhood, with extra outdoor living space on front and back porches.

The home has an elevator that services all three levels and an open concept layout. The master suite is on the second level, off the living room and kitchen, which have custom built-ins. Two additional bedrooms-one transformed into a yoga room with a murphy bed- are on the third level. The lower level features a sunny, custom-designed artisan space and office.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Saratoga Springs 12866

Park Place, 268 Broadway

$1.499 million condo

3,025 square feet

3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths

Gerry Magoolaghan, Select by Sotheby’s Realty

A custom-built condo perched on 32-acre Congress Park in the heart of Saratoga Springs has been newly listed at $1.499 million. With 3,025 square feet, the space features three bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a balcony, a gourmet fit-for-foodies kitchen, a butler’s pantry, double-sided gas fireplace, crown molding and an open-concept layout. The condominium is part of the six-story Park Place structure built by Bonacio Construction, featuring a wine cave, private lobbies with grand pianos, heated underground parking, and the privacy many full-time and part-time residents desire, coupled with access to the boutiques, restaurants and race course at their fingertips.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Saratoga Springs 12866

Meadowbrook Estates

From $800,000+

Custom homes by Belmonte Builders

Sharon Byrne, Realty USA

“A lot of people who think they want to move into a beautiful old house downtown at first end up at Meadowbrook,” Byrne explains. “In the end, they would prefer to buy a parcel of land a build a dream home from scratch, rather than go through a bidding war and end up with an older home that requires a lot of upkeep and has little privacy.”

Located off Meadowbrook Road from Union Avenue-in the city’s rural outer district, or greenbelt- it’s a quick drive downtown and an even faster shot to the track. One of the most attractive aspects of this development is the range of styles and sizes of homes. Since even the most sprawling and opulently appointed (large-scale fountains, modern sculptures, eccentric landscaping choices) are tastefully done and even the smallest are luxurious, it’s the perfect haven for anyone allergic to the homogeneous aesthetic that plagues so many similar developments.

Buyers acquire the land from Belmonte Builders, and then work with its team of architects, landscapers, interior design and kitchen experts to make their vision a reality.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Saratoga County: Greenfield Center 12833

125 Braim Road

$1.348 million on 5 acres (add 46 acres for $479,000)

4 bedrooms, 3.25 bathrooms

Janet Besheer, Equitas Realty

Prefer the quiet of the country? Just six minutes from Broadway, in rural Saratoga County, this carefully-crafted Braim Road estate offers privacy and tranquility on five acres that include a quarry pond and extensive perennial gardens. The home is built in the Craftsman style with an open floor plan custom designed by SD Atelier Architects to maximize light. With the master suite on the main floor, the three-bedroom main home is 3,400 square feet with and additional 450 square feet of covered and screened porches. A heated granite ramp connects to a 820-square-foot carriage house with one bedroom and .75 bathrooms. Other special features include a music system throughout, stone and masonry fireplace, and custom cherry kitchen cabinetry.

For those seeking absolute privacy, an adjacent 46-acre parcel of land is available for $479,000.

Kathleen Willcox spent her wedding anniversary with her husband in Saratoga Springs five years ago and they’ve been trying to move here ever since; 2015 was their lucky year. When she’s not running after her four-year-old twins, she enjoys writing, reading and sleeping.