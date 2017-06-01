By Kathleen Willcox

Martinis were shaken, not stirred at the Saratoga Golf and Polo Club on May 20. The Wesley Foundation was throwing its annual gala, this time with a Bond theme.

The evening was as stylish, sleek and fun as an Ian Fleming plot racing toward the denouement. Many guests came dressed in 007-approved attire, with many men looking dapper in tuxes and women donning metallic or black frocks and sky-high heels.

Tom and Kristie Roohan were Honorary Chairs of the Wesley Foundation Gala and they greeted arriving guests. The couple have supported the Wesley Foundation for years, and have previously shared their appreciation for the organization’s outreach and impact on the community. Tim Busch was the chairman of the Gala and managed to be everywhere at once, greeting guests, mingling and serving as MC. Several committee members, including Winnie Baden, Eliza Bianco, Alicia Butler, Geriann Eddy, Judy LeCain, Charlotte Mosso, Lorrie Shilling and Kimberlee Williams shared their time and expertise in the planning and execution of the highly successful event, and then showed up to relish the fruits of their labor (and hit the dance floor).

The evening’s festivities commenced with the style James Bond aficionados would expect. The Martini bar and Chef John Ireland’s hors d’oeuvres bar, buffet and dessert trolley cast their magical spell and The Refrigerators brought a high-energy horn-fueled party that kept the dance floor packed.

Bond style, of course, is synonymous with gorgeous gadgets. Several luxurious modes of transportation were on display, including a high-end motorcycle from Seymour’s Motorized Sports and a high-speed jet boat from Alpin Haus. Some guests indulged in photo ops with them and, of course, 007’s signature ride, the Aston Martin (on loan from a generous private supporter of the Foundation).

“There were 300 people there and we raised more than $92,000,” Wesley Foundation executive director. “Our goal was to break last year’s totals and we did. Our committee, chair and honorary chairs worked incredibly hard to pull off a successful and fun event and we were all thrilled with the results.”

The Wesley Community supports and serves more than 700 Saratoga-area seniors and others with long-term disabilities. The funds for this year’s gala have been earmarked for The Wesley Community’s Resident Activities Room renovation project.

The Adirondack Trust recently donated $10,500 to the Wesley Foundation in support of all of its special events this year. Adirondack was the presenting sponsor of the Gala as well, with Roohan Realty, Marshall & Sterling Insurance, Fine Affairs, AOW Associates, The Fort Miller Group and Ray Martin/Crescent Hill Partners, LLC also lending significant support.

Kathleen Willcox spent her wedding anniversary with her husband in Saratoga Springs five years ago and they’ve been trying to move here ever since; 2015 was their lucky year. When she’s not running after her 4-year-old twins, she enjoys writing, reading and sleeping.