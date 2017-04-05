Were You at Wellspring’s “Changemakers” Fundraiser?

Wellspring hosted their “Changemakers” Fundraiser on March 30, 2017 at Prime at Saratoga National

Wellspring hosted ‘Changemakers—Champions for Change’ as a celebration of the people and programs who help create a community free of relationship and sexual abuse. The event, made possible in part by Gold Sponsors The Adirondack Trust Company and MVP Healthcare. The evening featured hearty hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and silent auction. The event introduced guests to a sampling of Wellspring’s powerful programs offered to our community that educate about healthy relationships and consent, prevent relationship and sexual abuse, and foster social change. The evening also highlighted the services Wellspring provides to more than 1,000 victims of domestic violence and sexual assault each year, to help keep them safe, understand their experiences and access important resources. Domestic Violence is the #1 cause of family homelessness in Saratoga County.

Wellspring presented its ‘Changemaker’ award to local individuals and groups, “in recognition of their commitment to change, and their work to create a community free of relationship and sexual abuse.” The 2017 recipients are:

The Shenendehowa Central School District for their commitment to working with the community to proactively address issues affecting youth in the district. The award was accepted on behalf of the school by Rebecca Carman, Director of Policy and Community Development, Shenendehowa Central Schools Howard Connors, a community member in the Mechanicville area who demonstrated his commitment to helping domestic violence survivors by singlehandedly organizing a golf to raise funds for local organizations helping domestic violence survivors. The event has increased in participation and funds raised each year. Additionally he has been a role model for how one person can take action to make a difference. The Hospitality Committee of the Saratoga Chamber of Commerce. For 20 years the Hospitality Committee has helped local nonprofits by hosting the Bartenders’ Ball. Throughout those twenty years, Mark Baker, John Baker, and Dale Easter have demonstrated leadership and commitment to their community.

For more information on Wellspring contact Paul Budlong, Director of Development at development@wellspringcares.org

