Wine Tasting at Salt & Char to benefit the restoration of Universal Preservation Hall

photos by Cathleen Duffy

On Saturday, April 8th, Salt & Char hosted a fundraiser to support UPH’s restoration project from 1-4pm in their private Empire Room. Guests explored an array of wines while snacking on a selection of cheeses & charcuterie carefully curated by Salt & Char’s culinary team. Tickets were $20 and 100% of that was donated to UPH, Saratoga’s premier performing arts space.

Congrats on a successful event, we can’t wait to see and enjoy the new Universal Preservation Hall space!

Scroll through below to see who was “Scene and Heard!”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.