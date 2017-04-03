Were You at the Brighter Days Gala?

Scene & Heard: 7th Annual Shelter Of Saratoga’s Brighter Days Gala

Photos By Cathleen Duffy

On March 23, 2017, Shelters of Saratoga held their 7th Annual Brighter Days Gala at Longfellows Restaurant in Saratoga Springs. For those of you who are not familiar with Shelters of Saratoga, they provide individuals with safe shelter, support services and sustainable strategies to end homelessness in the Greater Saratoga region. The event featured a cocktail reception and live entertainment by Nonstop Music as well as a silent auction full of exciting items like a handmade dollhouse, Saratoga Race Course Track Box seats, and Druthers “Beer for a Year” package. It was a night of food, philanthropy, and fun! Scroll through the slideshow below to check it out who was “Scene & Heard”. Congratulations to Shelter of Saratoga on another successful event!

For more information, visit www.sheltersofsaratoga.org.

