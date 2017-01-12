Waldorf Students help out Code Blue in Honor of MLK

In honor of Martin Luther King’s Birthday this Monday, January 16th, the students from the Saratoga Waldorf school will be leading volunteers in knitting hats and mittens for local homeless people. The knitting will commence at the Saratoga Spring Public library on Monday, January 16th from 9am-12noon .

Donations of yarn and knitted items are welcome and can be dropped off at the library. All levels of knitting are welcome. Waldorf Teacher Krystina Konanec will provide basic knitting instruction so that everyone who wishes to contribute and participate can do so.

“This event is a great way for our students and community to use these practical skills to help others,” said Konanec. “Our students first learn to knit in grade 1 and they continue to learn handwork and other practical skills through high school.”

Knitting needles will be available for sale but those who have their own are encouraged to bring them. The Waldorf School will also accept finished knitted items and can be dropped off at any of the Saratoga Waldorf locations.