Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

Perfect Last Minute Gifts to Show Them “The Love”

By: Lyndsey Lowe

We are all guilty of procrastinating from time to time, especially when it comes to picking out the perfect Valentine’s Day gift (guys we’re talking to you). Don’t worry fellas, because this year we have you covered! We rounded up some of the best gifts in the Capital Region that are sure to show your special someone “The Love.”

1. Nothing says “I love you” more than a good bottle of Arias wine for $19.99. Choose from their Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, or Chardonnay all available on their website at www.ariaswine.com and Wine & Liquor stores in the Capital Region.

2. These two gifts are for the makeup lover and the skin enthusiast. The Sigma Beauty Mr. Bunny Essential Kit contains twelve best selling brushes that not only apply makeup flawlessly, but come in a functional case that acts as two brush holders to keep your lady stylish and organized for $179. The Bare Minerals Double Cleansing Method kit is perfect for washing all that makeup away at the end of the day. This kit features a cleanser, deep cleansing foam, and double cleansing brush for $39. To purchase one or both of these products visit Make Me Fabulous at 32 Front St, Ballston Spa, New York or call them at 518-885-2929.

3. When it comes to pampering, Mary Martin & Co. knows their stuff. A gift card for a HyrdaFacial or Aesthetic Laser Treatment is just the relaxation your special someone needs this year. For more information or to purchase a gift card call Mary at 518-583-4222 or visit the spa at 81 Washington St, Saratoga Springs, New York.

4. It’s been a cold and snowy Winter so far, so this cozy Wooden Ships sweater for $108 from Minky Mink is the perfect way to warm things up this Valentine’s Day. To get your hands on this little number visit Minky Mink at 203 Glen St, Glens Falls, New York or call them at 518-926-7227.

5. I think we can all agree that it is not Valentine’s Day without some type of dessert. So for all of you out there with a sweet tooth, Mrs. London’s is serving up this Purple Passion Cake for $7.50 for you to share with your loved one. You can purchase this special treat at 464 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, New York.

6. Believe it or not, Spring is around the corner and this off-the-shoulder top by Daphne Lo for $42 at Piper Boutique will be her warm weather go-to! Visit Piper Boutique at 441 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, New York or call them at 518-505-0601 to pick this one up.

7. Keep your loved one warm this Valentine’s Day in one of Saratoga Saddlery’s Nicole Benisti jackets, where fashion meets -30 degrees Celsius. The Benisti Woman’s Down Brera pictured is $1500 and Men’s Venice Down pictured is $900. To get your hands on one of these coats visit 506 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, New York or call 518-580-4522.

8. Sometimes its safer to let her choose, in which case a gift certificate to Saratoga Sundress is the perfect option. Visit them at 493 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, New York or give them a ring at 518-583-3022.

9. When in doubt, go with the two things no woman can resist, shoes and handbags. These Smokeshow Mules by Vince Camuto for $129 and this coral clutch by Hobo for $98 from Violet’s of Saratoga are the perfect pair this Valentine’s Day. Visit the Violet’s ladies at 494 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, New York or give them a call at 518-584-4838.