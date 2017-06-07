The Big 3-0

The Skidmore Jazz Institute, which runs from June 24 to July 8, is celebrating its 30th anniversary of providing young musicians the opportunity to study with world-class jazz educators. Currently under the direction of bassist and educator Todd Coolman, the institute holds concerts in the Arthur Zankel Music Center. Shows begin at 8 p.m. and are nominally priced. Student concerts begin at 1 p.m. and are free. For information, visit skidmore.edu/summerjazz. — Susan Brink

June 27: The Terrell Stafford Quintet, led by acclaimed trumpeter Terell Stafford (above), features Tim Warfield (tenor saxophone), Bruce Barth (piano), David Wong (bass) and Billy Williams (drums).



June 29: Skidmore Jazz All-Stars includes Jon Faddis (above on trumpet), Jimmy Greene (tenor saxophone), Michael Dease (above on trombone), Bill Cunliffe (piano), Vic Juris (guitar), Rufus Reid (bass) and Dennis Mackrel (drums).



June 30: Jazz Institute Student Concert.

July 5: Skidmore Jazz All-Stars with Brandon Lee (trumpet), Dick Oatts (saxophone), Michael Dease (trombone), Bill Cunliffe (piano), Peter Bernstein (guitar), David Wong (bass), and John Riley (drums).



July 6: A benefit concert for the McCormack Skidmore Jazz Institute Scholarship Fund features Jon Batiste, bandleader for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and his band, Stay Human. Batiste and bandmate Joseph Saylor are Jazz Institute alumni.

July 7: Skidmore Jazz Student Concert.