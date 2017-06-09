Selected Shorts on Stage at Skidmore

The NYS Summer Writers Institute and New York City’s Symphony Space present the long running, highly entertaining, Selected Shorts on stage at the Arthur Zankel Music Center on July 22 at 7 p.m.

Selected Shorts is an evening of fictional short stories, filled with unexpected twists and turns, written by new and emerging writers that are brought to life by well-known actors. There is a theme to each performance, which is broadcast weekly on public radio and by free subscription to their podcast.

Denis O’Hare, known for his work in American Horror Story and True Blood, will be one of the lead actors in this Stewart’s Signature Series event.

“Saratoga’s eclectic mix of live events from horse racing and polo, theater and opera, to dance and music of all kinds makes our city unique,” said Bill Dake, chairman of Stewart’s Shops. Residents should “seize the opportunity to attend these unique arts performances at Skidmore.”

Tickets are $25, $20 for seniors, and $15 for students. To order, visit skidmore.edu/zankel or call (518) 580-5321.

— Susan Brink