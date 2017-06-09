Scribes of summer

THE NATION’S TOP WRITERS GIVE FREE READINGS IN JULY AT SKIDMORE

By Susan Brink

Summer nights in Saratoga for the literate set means free public readings every weekday evening in July at the New York State Summer Writers Institute at Skidmore College.

The institute was established 31 years ago when Albany native and Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist William Kennedy used part of his MacArthur Foundation “Genius Grant” to create a summer writing program at Skidmore, after establishing the New York State Writers Institute at the University of Albany, where he taught. The joint venture has been directed since its founding by Robert Boyers, professor of English at Skidmore and editor of the international quarterly, Salmagundi.

Considered one of the most successful writing programs in the country, the institute offers workshops of two or four weeks led by literary luminaries in fiction, creative nonfiction and poetry.

Faculty readings include former U.S. Poet-Laureate Robert Pinsky, who kicks off the series on July 4; MacArthur “Genius Grant” Fellow Joanna Scott (Follow Me), July 5; Pulitzer Prize finalist and PEN/Malamud Award winner Adam Haslett (Imagine Me Gone), July 12; and Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Paul Harding (Tinkers), July 24.

Two authors in different disciplines are paired, and each gives a reading then takes questions from the audience. Some authors’ books have been adapted into films. Readings include Michael Ondaatje (The English Patient), July 7; Alan Gurganus (Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All), July 13; Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and New Yorker editor Vijay Seshadri (Three Sections), July 14; and National Book Award novelist Joyce Carol Oates (Them), July 26.

Jamaica Kincaid was born in the Caribbean island of Antigua and came to New York as a teenager. The two-time winner of the Pen/Faulkner Award has written novels, memoirs (Autobiography of My Mother) and essays about her love of gardening, and reads on July 27.

Russell Banks, winner of the John Dos Passos Prize, has several novels adapted to film (Affliction, The Sweet Hereafter, The Darling). He and his wife, poet Chase Twitchell (Dog Language), live part-time in Saratoga Springs and Keene. They read July 20.

Many novelists began their careers as journalists.

New to the institute, Lionel Shriver, winner of the Orange Prize for fiction, was a columnist and writer for The Guardian, New York Times, Wall Street Journal and The Economist. Her novel We Need to Talk About Kevin was adapted into a film starring Tilda Swinton. She reads July 13.

Margo Jefferson, a former staff writer for the New York Times and Newsweek, won the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Award for her memoir, Negroland. Her reading is July 18

Former student, now faculty member of the institute, Christina Garcia came to the U.S. from Cuba at age 2. She was Miami bureau chief for Time magazine, won the Kafka Award and was a finalist for the National Book Award for her first novel, Dreaming in Cuban. She reads July 24.

Known for his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and film (Ironweed), Albany series (Roscoe), screenplays (The Cotton Club) and non-fiction (O’Albany), William Kennedy got his start as a reporter and editor at the Albany Times-Union, Miami Herald, and San Juan Star. While in Cuba in 1987, at the home of Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Kennedy met Fidel Castro, who is featured in his 2011 novel Chango’s Beads and Two-Tone Shoes, set in Cuba and Albany. He reads July 25.

Readings begins at 8 p.m. in Davis Auditorium, Palamountain Hall. See the complete schedule at skidmore.edu/summerwriters.