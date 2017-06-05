Save the date for summer galas

|
Thursday, June 1 7 p.m
7th Annual Music and Mingling
Adult & Senior Center of Saratoga
Saratoga Polo Field
$150 per person
(518) 584-1621
saratogaseniorcenter.org
Kick off the season with an open bar, fare from the Old Daley Inn, and music by Grand Central Station. Event co-chairs are Tara Hutchins, Mark Behan and Mary Lentini.
Sunday, June 4 4:30 p.m.
Opera on the Lake
Opera Saratoga
Lake George Club, Diamond Point
$240 – $450
(518) 584-6018
operasaratoga.org/gala-and-opening-night-dinner/
Enjoy opera by the lake with cocktails, dinner, and a live auction, to benefit Opera Saratoga’s community and educational programs and 2017 Summer Festival.
Thursday, June 22 8 p.m.
Yaddo Summer Benefit
For Artist Residency Program
Mansion at Yaddo
$175 – $250;
sponsorships $600 – $25,000.
(518) 584-0746
yaddo.org
Terry McMillan, former Yaddo resident and best-selling author of Waiting to Exhale and How Stella Got Her Groove Back, will be this year’s special guest.
Friday, June 23 7 p.m.
Red, White & Blue Party American Cancer Society
Saratoga National Golf Club
Young professionals $125; general $175
(518) 220-6929
elizabeth.hunter@cancer.org
All-American BBQ, dancing and silent auction, honoring John Villa, a veteran who lost his battle with cancer, and Robert Bellizzi, who has made strides to eradicate the disease.
Saturday, July 8 5:30 reception, 8 p.m. ballet
New York City Ballet Gala
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Hall of Springs
Lawn party: $55;
Dinner party: $285, $195 (under 29)
(518) 584-9330
spac.org/events/2017/07/08/new-york-city-ballet-0
Celebrate composer Richard Rodgers with the “Rhythm of Romance” reception and dinner in the Hall of Springs, and “An Enchanting Evening” party on the lawn, with dancing, fireworks and a ballet seat now included for both.
Thursday, July 20 6:30 p.m.
24th Newton Plaza & Marini Homes Siro’s Cup
Center for Disability Services
Siro’s Restaurant
$120; group of ten $1,100
(518) 944- 2125
pedreira@cfdsny.org or cfdsny.org
The kick-off for the racing meet includes a summer buffet, open bar, silent auction, raffle, and music by Electric City Horns. A leading trainer, jockey, or owner will be honored.
Friday, July 21 6 p.m.
65 Roses: The Opening Day Soiree
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
Saratoga National Golf Club
Honorary $250; individual $190; junior $150
(518) 453-3583
65rosessoiree.eventscff.org
Celebrate opening day in the grand ballroom and balcony with music by Gravity, dinner by Mazzone Catering, open bar, and silent and live auctions for getaways.
Saturday, July 22 6 p.m.
The White Party
Saratoga Bridges
Saratoga National Golf Club
$125-$175; additional $25 after June 30
(518) 587-0723, ext. 1242
saratogabridges.org/fundraising-events/annual-gala/
Enjoy complimentary cocktails by Ketel One, food by Mazzone Catering, a cigar roller, bourbon lounge, photo booth, silent and live auctions, and music by the band Gravity.
Monday, July 24 6 p.m.
5th Annual Hay, Oats & Spaghetti
Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation
Bravo! 3246 South Broadway
$85
(518) 226-0028
trfinc.org
The evening will include an Italian buffet by Lauren and Giuseppe Grisio of Mama Mia’s and a silent auction.
Tuesday, July 25 5:30 p.m.
Polo by Twilight
Skidmore College
Saratoga Polo Association, Denton Road
$75 – $175
(518) 580-5678
skidmore.edu/palamountainbenefit
A benefit for the Palamountain Scholarship Foundation, chaired by Jerome Mopsik and Judy Soukup, with “casually elegant” attire and creative fare by Skidmore dining staff.
Thursday, July 27 5:30
27th Annual “Friendraising” Gala
Teresian House Foundation
Saratoga National Golf Club
$150 patron; $125 general; $100 junior (under 35)
(518) 724-2723
teresianhouse.org
Don your best garden cocktail attire and honor former Albany Mayor Jerry Jennings for his community service, with a strolling buffet, open bar, and music by TS Ensemble.
Thursday, July 27 6:30 p.m.
“An Unbridled Affair” Gala
CAPTAIN Youth and Family Services
Holiday Inn
$125; $100 (30 and under)
(518) 371-1185
captaincares.org
Honoring Mechanicville trainer Chad Brown, jockey Jose Ortiz, owner Michael Dubb and turf champion Lady Eli.
Monday, July 31 11:30 a.m.
Fashionable Fillies Luncheon
The Jockey Club Safety Net Foundation
Saratoga National Golf Club
$150; sponsorships start at $250
(212) 521-5305
501auctions.com/fashionablefillies2017
The luncheon includes a silent auction with handbags and jewelry from exclusive designers, to benefit Shelters of Saratoga and The Jockey Club Safety Net Foundation.
Monday, July 31 5:30 p.m.
Riders up! Karaoke
Saratoga Jockeys Karaoke Contest
Vapor Night Club, Saratoga Casino Hotel
$75; $150 V.I.P. (buffet, time with favorite jockeys)
(630) 595-7660
pdjf.org/events
To benefit the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, founded in 2006, which provides financial assistance to 60 former jockeys who suffered catastrophic on-track injuries.
Tuesday, August 1 3 p.m.
4rd Annual Croquet on the Green
AIM Services
AIM lawn, 4227 Route 50
$100 Croquet Team & Garden Party for 2; $40 Garden Party Only
(518) 587-3208
aimservicesinc.org
Head to the green for martini and bubbly tastings, cigar rolling, and music by Legendary Loser. Honorary chairs are Hall of Fame jockey Ramon Dominguez and his wife Sharon.
|
Wednesday, August 2 6 p.m.
35th Annual Summer Gala
Saratoga Hospital
The Polo Meadow at Saratoga Casino Hotel
$175 ; $125 junior (21-35).
(518) 583-8765
501auctions.com/summergala
Marylou Whitney and John Hendrickson are honorary chairs for “Adirondack Summer,” a benefit auction for Saratoga Community Health Center, with “summer casual” attire.
Thursday, August 3 6 p.m.
16th Annual Awards Dinner & Charity Auction
Equine Advocates
Canfield Casino
$250
(518) 392-0175
equineadvocates.org
Honoring Cornelia Guest, Jeff Gural and former Kentucky Congressman Ed Whitfield, includes a cocktail hour, auctions, gourmet dinner, and music by Skeeter Creek.
Sunday, Aug. 6 6:30 p.m.
8th Annual “After the Race” Cocktail Party
Old Friends at Cabin Creek
Saratoga National Golf Club
$100
(518) 698-2377
oldfriendsatcabincreek.com
Enjoy live music, artisanal foods, and live and silent auctions at this benefit for retired thoroughbreds.“Clubhouse” attire. Honorary chair is Jack Knowlton.
Monday, August 7 11:30 a.m.
Charlotte Miller Summer Luncheon
The Hyde Collection
Lake George Club
(518) 792- 1761 ext. 346
hydecollection.org
Spend a beautiful, relaxing afternoon on Lake George as the Hyde honors and celebrates Charlotte Miller, whose commitment to the museum continues to inspire others.
Wednesday, August 9 7 p.m.
Race for Choice
Planned Parenthood Mohawk Hudson
Canfield Casino
$75 – $100
ppmhchoices.org
A casino-style gala with low-stakes gambling and high-rolling fun. Jazz by the Zack Cohen Trio and Troyal Jitterbugs, farm-to-table food and open bar by Lily & the Rose.
Thursday, August 10 11:15 a.m.
The Sizzling Hot Pink Saratoga Hat Luncheon
Breast Cancer Research Foundation through Play for P.I.N.K.
At the Rail Pavilion, Saratoga Race Course
$200 and up
(646) 497-2615
playforpink.org
A cocktail reception, shopping boutique and luncheon with Mary Morlin on Fabulous Fillies Day at the track, honoring Sheila Rosenblum for her contributions to racing.
Friday, August 11 7:30 p.m.
41st Annual Museum Ball
National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame
National Museum of Racing
$500 per person (Invitation only)
(518) 584-0400
racingmuseum.org
The museum ball is honoring Man o’ War, who turned 100 this year. Cocktails begin at 7:30 p.m., and dinner at 8:30 p.m. Attire is black tie.
Saturday, August 12 7 p.m.
Pearl Anniversary Gala
National Museum of Dance
99 South Broadway
$500 and up
(518) 584-2225
outreach@dancemuseum.org
Dress to the nines for this elegant black-tie gala and help the National Museum of Dance celebrate its 30th anniversary at its largest fundraiser.
Monday, Aug. 14 6 p.m.
Blue Spangled Evening
Saratoga WarHorse
Hall of Springs
$250; $150 junior;
$100 active military/veterans
(518) 886-8131
saratogawarhorse.com
An entertaining evening to support programs that help veterans overcome invisible wounds of war, and thoroughbreds find meaningful work when their careers are over.
Wednesday, August 16 10:30 a.m.
NY Chaplaincy Brunch
New York Race Track Chaplaincy
Saratoga National Golf Course
$120; Sponsorships $500-5,000
(516) 428-5267
rtcany.org/annual-brunch
Kiaran McLaughlin, an accomplished international trainer, and his wife Letty will be honored for their contributions on and off the track.
Tuesday, August 22 1 p.m.
One Fine Day 2017
Shelters of Saratoga
Saratoga National Golf Club
$75
(518) 581-1097
sheltersofsaratoga.com
Help the homeless and enjoy seasonal fare by Prime, and a pop-up shop from Lifestyles of Saratoga, which will donate all profits to Shelters of Saratoga.
Wednesday, Aug. 23 6:30 p.m.
Racing for the Child 19th Annual Dinner and Auction
Belmont Child Care Association
(516) 488-2103
belmontchildcare.org
The event supports daycare and school programs for children whose parents work on the backstretch at Saratoga, Belmont, and Aqueduct; Paul Saylor is the honoree.
Thursday, Aug. 24 11:30 a.m.
19th Annual Saratoga Fashion Show
Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region
Saratoga Race Course – At the Rail Pavilion
$175
(518) 438-2655
rmhcofalbany.org
Natalie Sillery of Saratoga Trunk and 500-plus guests will celebrate “The House That Love Built,” with fashions by Don O’Neill from Theia and other designers and milliners.
Thursday, Aug. 24 6 p.m.
The Health, History, and Horses Charity Gala
Ladies of Charity, Saratoga Chapter
Longfellow’s Restaurant
$65
(518) 584-7496
ladiesofcharitysaratoga.com
Carving stations, butlered hors d’oeuvres, complimentary beer and wine, cash bar. To benefit EOC, Shelters of Saratoga, Franklin Community Center, Birthright, and more.
Friday, Aug. 25 6:30 p.m.
19th Annual Travers Wine Tasting
Senior Services of Albany
Saratoga City Center
$135; honorary committee starts at $175
(518) 465-3322
seniorservicesofalbany.com
Over 100 types of wine will be offered, with catering by Mazzone Hospitality. Honorary chairs are Walter and Michele Borisenok; trainer Dale Romans is the featured guest.
Friday, Aug. 25 6 p.m.
2nd Annual Taste of Travers Celebration
Adult & Senior Center of Saratoga
National Museum of Dance
(518) 584-1621
saratogaseniorcenter.org
Honoring 2016 Travers Stakes winner Arrogate. Honorary chairs are Juddmonte Farm, Bob Baffert and Mike Smith. Event chairs are Raymond Bryan and Matthew Pappis.
Saturday, August 26 11 a.m.
28th Annual Travers Day at the Races
Saratoga Bridges
Saratoga Race Course — Upper Carousel
$160 per person
(518) 587-0723 ext. 1242
saratogabridges.org/fundraising-events/travers-day-at-the-races-test/
Enjoy Travers Day with table seating, a buffet, one complimentary drink, clubhouse admission and a program, while helping people with disabilities and their families.