Save the date for summer galas

Thursday, June 1 7 p.m

7th Annual Music and Mingling

Adult & Senior Center of Saratoga

Saratoga Polo Field

$150 per person

(518) 584-1621

saratogaseniorcenter.org

Kick off the season with an open bar, fare from the Old Daley Inn, and music by Grand Central Station. Event co-chairs are Tara Hutchins, Mark Behan and Mary Lentini. Sunday, June 4 4:30 p.m.

Opera on the Lake

Opera Saratoga

Lake George Club, Diamond Point

$240 – $450

(518) 584-6018

operasaratoga.org/gala-and-opening-night-dinner/

Enjoy opera by the lake with cocktails, dinner, and a live auction, to benefit Opera Saratoga’s community and educational programs and 2017 Summer Festival. Thursday, June 22 8 p.m.

Yaddo Summer Benefit

For Artist Residency Program

Mansion at Yaddo

$175 – $250;

sponsorships $600 – $25,000.

(518) 584-0746

yaddo.org

Terry McMillan, former Yaddo resident and best-selling author of Waiting to Exhale and How Stella Got Her Groove Back, will be this year’s special guest. Friday, June 23 7 p.m.

Red, White & Blue Party American Cancer Society

Saratoga National Golf Club

Young professionals $125; general $175

(518) 220-6929

elizabeth.hunter@cancer.org

All-American BBQ, dancing and silent auction, honoring John Villa, a veteran who lost his battle with cancer, and Robert Bellizzi, who has made strides to eradicate the disease. Saturday, July 8 5:30 reception, 8 p.m. ballet

New York City Ballet Gala

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Hall of Springs

Lawn party: $55;

Dinner party: $285, $195 (under 29)

(518) 584-9330

spac.org/events/2017/07/08/new-york-city-ballet-0

Celebrate composer Richard Rodgers with the “Rhythm of Romance” reception and dinner in the Hall of Springs, and “An Enchanting Evening” party on the lawn, with dancing, fireworks and a ballet seat now included for both. Thursday, July 20 6:30 p.m.

24th Newton Plaza & Marini Homes Siro’s Cup

Center for Disability Services

Siro’s Restaurant

$120; group of ten $1,100

(518) 944- 2125

pedreira@cfdsny.org or cfdsny.org

The kick-off for the racing meet includes a summer buffet, open bar, silent auction, raffle, and music by Electric City Horns. A leading trainer, jockey, or owner will be honored. Friday, July 21 6 p.m.

65 Roses: The Opening Day Soiree

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Saratoga National Golf Club

Honorary $250; individual $190; junior $150

(518) 453-3583

65rosessoiree.eventscff.org

Celebrate opening day in the grand ballroom and balcony with music by Gravity, dinner by Mazzone Catering, open bar, and silent and live auctions for getaways. Saturday, July 22 6 p.m.

The White Party

Saratoga Bridges

Saratoga National Golf Club

$125-$175; additional $25 after June 30

(518) 587-0723, ext. 1242

saratogabridges.org/fundraising-events/annual-gala/

Enjoy complimentary cocktails by Ketel One, food by Mazzone Catering, a cigar roller, bourbon lounge, photo booth, silent and live auctions, and music by the band Gravity. Monday, July 24 6 p.m.

5th Annual Hay, Oats & Spaghetti

Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation

Bravo! 3246 South Broadway

$85

(518) 226-0028

trfinc.org

The evening will include an Italian buffet by Lauren and Giuseppe Grisio of Mama Mia’s and a silent auction. Tuesday, July 25 5:30 p.m.

Polo by Twilight

Skidmore College

Saratoga Polo Association, Denton Road

$75 – $175

(518) 580-5678

skidmore.edu/palamountainbenefit

A benefit for the Palamountain Scholarship Foundation, chaired by Jerome Mopsik and Judy Soukup, with “casually elegant” attire and creative fare by Skidmore dining staff. Thursday, July 27 5:30

27th Annual “Friendraising” Gala

Teresian House Foundation

Saratoga National Golf Club

$150 patron; $125 general; $100 junior (under 35)

(518) 724-2723

teresianhouse.org

Don your best garden cocktail attire and honor former Albany Mayor Jerry Jennings for his community service, with a strolling buffet, open bar, and music by TS Ensemble. Thursday, July 27 6:30 p.m.

“An Unbridled Affair” Gala

CAPTAIN Youth and Family Services

Holiday Inn

$125; $100 (30 and under)

(518) 371-1185

captaincares.org

Honoring Mechanicville trainer Chad Brown, jockey Jose Ortiz, owner Michael Dubb and turf champion Lady Eli. Monday, July 31 11:30 a.m.

Fashionable Fillies Luncheon

The Jockey Club Safety Net Foundation

Saratoga National Golf Club

$150; sponsorships start at $250

(212) 521-5305

501auctions.com/fashionablefillies2017

The luncheon includes a silent auction with handbags and jewelry from exclusive designers, to benefit Shelters of Saratoga and The Jockey Club Safety Net Foundation. Monday, July 31 5:30 p.m.

Riders up! Karaoke

Saratoga Jockeys Karaoke Contest

Vapor Night Club, Saratoga Casino Hotel

$75; $150 V.I.P. (buffet, time with favorite jockeys)

(630) 595-7660

pdjf.org/events

To benefit the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, founded in 2006, which provides financial assistance to 60 former jockeys who suffered catastrophic on-track injuries. Tuesday, August 1 3 p.m.

4rd Annual Croquet on the Green

AIM Services

AIM lawn, 4227 Route 50

$100 Croquet Team & Garden Party for 2; $40 Garden Party Only

(518) 587-3208

aimservicesinc.org

Head to the green for martini and bubbly tastings, cigar rolling, and music by Legendary Loser. Honorary chairs are Hall of Fame jockey Ramon Dominguez and his wife Sharon.

Wednesday, August 2 6 p.m.

35th Annual Summer Gala

Saratoga Hospital

The Polo Meadow at Saratoga Casino Hotel

$175 ; $125 junior (21-35).

(518) 583-8765

501auctions.com/summergala

Marylou Whitney and John Hendrickson are honorary chairs for “Adirondack Summer,” a benefit auction for Saratoga Community Health Center, with “summer casual” attire. Thursday, August 3 6 p.m.

16th Annual Awards Dinner & Charity Auction

Equine Advocates

Canfield Casino

$250

(518) 392-0175

equineadvocates.org

Honoring Cornelia Guest, Jeff Gural and former Kentucky Congressman Ed Whitfield, includes a cocktail hour, auctions, gourmet dinner, and music by Skeeter Creek. Sunday, Aug. 6 6:30 p.m.

8th Annual “After the Race” Cocktail Party

Old Friends at Cabin Creek

Saratoga National Golf Club

$100

(518) 698-2377

oldfriendsatcabincreek.com

Enjoy live music, artisanal foods, and live and silent auctions at this benefit for retired thoroughbreds.“Clubhouse” attire. Honorary chair is Jack Knowlton. Monday, August 7 11:30 a.m.

Charlotte Miller Summer Luncheon

The Hyde Collection

Lake George Club

(518) 792- 1761 ext. 346

hydecollection.org

Spend a beautiful, relaxing afternoon on Lake George as the Hyde honors and celebrates Charlotte Miller, whose commitment to the museum continues to inspire others. Wednesday, August 9 7 p.m.

Race for Choice

Planned Parenthood Mohawk Hudson

Canfield Casino

$75 – $100

ppmhchoices.org

A casino-style gala with low-stakes gambling and high-rolling fun. Jazz by the Zack Cohen Trio and Troyal Jitterbugs, farm-to-table food and open bar by Lily & the Rose. Thursday, August 10 11:15 a.m.

The Sizzling Hot Pink Saratoga Hat Luncheon

Breast Cancer Research Foundation through Play for P.I.N.K.

At the Rail Pavilion, Saratoga Race Course

$200 and up

(646) 497-2615

playforpink.org

A cocktail reception, shopping boutique and luncheon with Mary Morlin on Fabulous Fillies Day at the track, honoring Sheila Rosenblum for her contributions to racing. Friday, August 11 7:30 p.m.

41st Annual Museum Ball

National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame

National Museum of Racing

$500 per person (Invitation only)

(518) 584-0400

racingmuseum.org

The museum ball is honoring Man o’ War, who turned 100 this year. Cocktails begin at 7:30 p.m., and dinner at 8:30 p.m. Attire is black tie. Saturday, August 12 7 p.m.

Pearl Anniversary Gala

National Museum of Dance

99 South Broadway

$500 and up

(518) 584-2225

outreach@dancemuseum.org

Dress to the nines for this elegant black-tie gala and help the National Museum of Dance celebrate its 30th anniversary at its largest fundraiser. Monday, Aug. 14 6 p.m.

Blue Spangled Evening

Saratoga WarHorse

Hall of Springs

$250; $150 junior;

$100 active military/veterans

(518) 886-8131

saratogawarhorse.com

An entertaining evening to support programs that help veterans overcome invisible wounds of war, and thoroughbreds find meaningful work when their careers are over. Wednesday, August 16 10:30 a.m.

NY Chaplaincy Brunch

New York Race Track Chaplaincy

Saratoga National Golf Course

$120; Sponsorships $500-5,000

(516) 428-5267

rtcany.org/annual-brunch

Kiaran McLaughlin, an accomplished international trainer, and his wife Letty will be honored for their contributions on and off the track. Tuesday, August 22 1 p.m.

One Fine Day 2017

Shelters of Saratoga

Saratoga National Golf Club

$75

(518) 581-1097

sheltersofsaratoga.com

Help the homeless and enjoy seasonal fare by Prime, and a pop-up shop from Lifestyles of Saratoga, which will donate all profits to Shelters of Saratoga. Wednesday, Aug. 23 6:30 p.m.

Racing for the Child 19th Annual Dinner and Auction

Belmont Child Care Association

(516) 488-2103

belmontchildcare.org

The event supports daycare and school programs for children whose parents work on the backstretch at Saratoga, Belmont, and Aqueduct; Paul Saylor is the honoree. Thursday, Aug. 24 11:30 a.m.

19th Annual Saratoga Fashion Show

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region

Saratoga Race Course – At the Rail Pavilion

$175

(518) 438-2655

rmhcofalbany.org

Natalie Sillery of Saratoga Trunk and 500-plus guests will celebrate “The House That Love Built,” with fashions by Don O’Neill from Theia and other designers and milliners. Thursday, Aug. 24 6 p.m.

The Health, History, and Horses Charity Gala

Ladies of Charity, Saratoga Chapter

Longfellow’s Restaurant

$65

(518) 584-7496

ladiesofcharitysaratoga.com

Carving stations, butlered hors d’oeuvres, complimentary beer and wine, cash bar. To benefit EOC, Shelters of Saratoga, Franklin Community Center, Birthright, and more. Friday, Aug. 25 6:30 p.m.

19th Annual Travers Wine Tasting

Senior Services of Albany

Saratoga City Center

$135; honorary committee starts at $175

(518) 465-3322

seniorservicesofalbany.com

Over 100 types of wine will be offered, with catering by Mazzone Hospitality. Honorary chairs are Walter and Michele Borisenok; trainer Dale Romans is the featured guest. Friday, Aug. 25 6 p.m.

2nd Annual Taste of Travers Celebration

Adult & Senior Center of Saratoga

National Museum of Dance

(518) 584-1621

saratogaseniorcenter.org

Honoring 2016 Travers Stakes winner Arrogate. Honorary chairs are Juddmonte Farm, Bob Baffert and Mike Smith. Event chairs are Raymond Bryan and Matthew Pappis. Saturday, August 26 11 a.m.

28th Annual Travers Day at the Races

Saratoga Bridges

Saratoga Race Course — Upper Carousel

$160 per person

(518) 587-0723 ext. 1242

saratogabridges.org/fundraising-events/travers-day-at-the-races-test/

Enjoy Travers Day with table seating, a buffet, one complimentary drink, clubhouse admission and a program, while helping people with disabilities and their families.