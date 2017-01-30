Saratoga Living Winter Issue 2017: What’s Inside

Saratoga Living Winter 2017
Weddings
“I Do” A Tale of Four Weddings
The Why, How and Why-Not of Tying the Knot in the Capital-Saratoga Region
Four brides and grooms, and four engagement couples, share their stories and photos—from popping the question to uncorking the champagne.
Compiled by Alicia Bryan and Maria McBride Bucciferro
Lauren Campbell & Kevin O’Donnell:
Lawyers in love host an elegant wedding on racing’s opening weekend.
Photography by Niki Rossi
Karen Fein & Philip Clark:
A natural style wedding with the beauty of Lake George as the backdrop.
Photography by Niki Rossi
Brittany Jasenski & Spencer Lanning:
Cleveland Browns punter gets down on one knee to propose by Lake Erie.
Photography by J. P. Elario
Deana Semenza & Michael Chioditti
NBA media executive and Clifton Park teacher get Dad’s blessing at the track.
Photography by Tracey Buyce
“I Will” Engaging Engagements
Ties to Saratoga—growing up here or attending college nearby—will bring them back for their big day.
Ariana Constantine & Nick Lowe:
A Christmas letter, sunflowers and song by Adele.
Photography by David E. Cummings
Tristina McDonald & Ken Torreggiani:
A proposal with roses written in the sand.
Photography by J.P. Elario
Taylor Mann & Kyle Hartzell:
Finding love at Log Bay Day in Lake George.
Photography by Cornelia Traynor
Marissa Velletta & John Seagrave:
Favorite places: a vineyard and the Saratoga track.
Photography by J.P. Elario
Seam by Seam, Gown by Gown:
Irena Garin’s needle works its magic from Belgium to Africa, Johnstown and Saratoga.
By Molly Congdon
N.Fox: From small appliance repair to Rolex and diamond retailer, the Fox family has been on Broadway for generations.
By Kathleen Willcox
Winter Features
Ski Bowl Village at Gore:
Luxury camp living with ski-in, ski-out perks.
By Mary Cirincione
Ski Bowl Boom:
Last year’s bad winter had an upside—new Nordic trails in North Creek.
By Mike Kane
Chipping Away at the Glass Ceiling:
From trailblazing ski jumper to marketing maven for state ski areas.
By Mike Kane
Women’s World Cup Wows at Killington:
Top Alpine races return East after 25 years.
By Clifton Mark
A Fast Slide to the Top:
At 21, Union College luger with Glens Falls ties wins World Cup, eyes 2018 Olympics.
By Mike Kane
ICONS & ARTIFACTS
Have a laugh with Frank Sullivan, the “Sage of Saratoga.”
By Jeff Durstewitz
WIDE ANGLE
The Phila Street Art Connection: Kate Edwards and Chloe Kettlewell.
By Lawrence White
ESSENTIAL EVENTS
Snowshoe on preserved land, explore the art of nature, celebrate a taste of spring and more.
By Kirsten Ferguson
DINING
Hattie’s: The restaurant, the people, and the cookbook.
By Clifton Mark
Imbibe: Favorite concoctions and brews from local taverns.
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Feeling better—in body and spirit—at Livestrong.
By Karen Bjornland
Surviving four cancers and carrying on: my journey.
By Karen Bjornland
Three young survivors juggle motherhood, careers and chemo.
By Karen Bjornland
WINTER SEEN
Images of the wonder and sport of winter.
By Lawrence White
SCENE & HEARD
Gambling for fun at the History Museum, helping new babies and moms at Flower & Fruit; fostering peace among friends at Gateway; celebrating art at the Racing Museum; and saving the city’s last working farm.
By Sophia Perez, Lawrence White and Cathleen Duffy
LAST LOOK
Say neigh—tails of the runaway brides.
Saratoga Heritage
Special History Section
Saratoga’s Chauncey Olcott As American as Plymouth Rock, as Irish as the Blarney Stone.
By David Bowman
Directories
Subscriptions
How to subscribe to Saratoga Living and give a gift subscription
Advertisers Index
Businesses and organizations that have advertised in this issue.
Retailers List
Where to buy Saratoga Living in the Capital-Saratoga Region and beyond.