Saratoga Living Track Issue 2017: What’s Inside

THE TRACK ISSUE 2017
Your best bets
Get set for track season with a look at what’s ahead
by Mike Kane
When there was trouble at the track…
Bribes, fixed races and other forms of skullduggery
By Greg Veitch
New chapters ahead
When a Thoroughbred retires, ReRun shows the love
By Karen Bjornland
Inspired by Saratoga
Petit Peony fashion line celebrates The Travers
By Jennifer Grace
A Saratoga triple
Triple Crown featured many Saratoga high points
By Mike Kane
Could Tapwrit win the Travers?
For Brian Spearman, that would be a dream come true
By Mike Kane
Portrait of an artist
Tony Cristello has loved horses since he was a boy
By Mike Kane
Love letter to Saratoga
There is simply nothing else like race day at Saratoga
By Katy Yocom
ARTS
The creative edge
Saratoga is backdrop for NYC Ballet short-film project.
By Lawrence White
Sisters first
Behind the scenes of a music debut.
By Natalie Moore
The hush of a summer evening
Terry McMillan brings her groove to Yaddo
By Kathleen Willcox
DINING
Old favorites & new finds
Your guide to the best dining in Saratoga and beyond
By Molly Congdon, Terri-Lynn Pellegri and Staff
FASHION
Objects of desire
What’s fascinating us now for track season
By Molly Congdon and Natalie Moore
FEATURES
When the Mob Came to Cuba
Saratoga’s casinos had the glamour, but not the violence.
By Maria McBride Bucciferro
To Cuba, With Love
Immerse yourself like a native.
By Sophia Perez
Artista Libre
A little taste of Cuba comes to SPAC.
By Lawrence White
SOCIAL
Queen of prep
A very special day exploring a treasure trove of vintage Lilly Pulitzer.
By Chelsea Silver
From dream shoot to decadent treats
A few fresh twists on American classics.
By Chelsea Silver
Save vs. splurge
Keep your fashion budget on track.
By Megan Druckman
The Saratoga Six
Six burning questions for Saratoga glitterati
By Alyssa McClenning, and Chelsea Silver
Paying it forward
Michael Panza built a following with songs that tell a story
By Jennifer Grace
BEAUTY
A day at the spa
Taking time out for some pampering.
By Michele DeRossi
Nip & tuck
What you need to know before plastic surgery.
By Dr. Jeffrey Ridha
HOME
House of color
Textile artist infuses carriage house with life.
By Chelsea Silver
Heaven on earth
Equine vet, interior designer add elegance to traditional farmhouse.
By Jennifer Grace