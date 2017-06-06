Saratoga Living Summer Issue 2017: What’s Inside

 

 

Saratoga Living Summer 2017

The essential guide to the arts this season
By Kirsten Ferguson, with Kathleen Willcox and Lawrence White

VISUAL ARTS (pg. 30)

THEATER AND OPERA (pg. 33)

DANCE AND CLASSICAL (pg. 35)

ROCK, POP AND JAZZ (pg. 39)

SARATOGA JAZZ FESTIVAL  (pg. 42)
The Big 4-0
By Susan Brink

WRITERS INSTITUTE  (pg. 46)
Scribes of Summer
By Susan Brink

CONVERSATION  (pg. 48)
SPAC’s Elizabeth Sobel
“I really feel like I’ve come home”
By Kirsten Ferguson

PROFILE: Sawyer Fredericks   (pg. 50)
“My uncle taught me three chords”
Story and photos by Terri Lynn Pelligri

Creative economy  (pg. 55)
Six women at the helm
By Justin Mason

Arts  (pg. 62)
Ballet babies, jazz tykes
By Kathleen Willcox

Fashion   (pg. 100)
16 great looks for your summer
Photos by Tracey Buyce

SOCIAL CALENDAR (pg. 128)
Save the date for summer galas
Compiled by Alicia Byran, Logan Porter and Natalie Moore. Photos by Cathleen Duffy

A few of our favorite things, Part I (pg. 67)
Saratoga Living staff dishes on food favorites
Photos by Tim Greer and Lawrence White

ESSENTIAL EVENTS (pg. 13)
By Mary Cirincione

ICONS & ARTIFACTS (pg. 25)
By Jeff Durstewitz

DRINKS (pg. 71)
The taste of summer
Photos by Camera Famosa

HOME (pg. 71)
Grand old homes
Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation House Tour
By Kathleen Wilcox — Photos by Lawrence White

GARDEN (pg. 95)
Tomatoes for everyone
By Molly Congdon

HORSE CULTURE (pg. 109)
Kentucky Derby winner has local connections
Story and Photos by By Mike Kane 

BOATS (pg. 112)
Get out on the water!

BIKING / HEALTH AND WELLNESS (pg. 119)
Clinton’s Ditch turns 200
By Mary Cirincione

SARATOGA HERITAGE (pg. 124)
From slaves to leaders of their community
By Clifford Oliver Mealy

SCENE & HEARD (pg. 138)
Fun times for a good cause
By Sophia Perez — Photos by Cathleen Duffy

THEN AND NOW (pg. 144)
