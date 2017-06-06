Saratoga Living Summer Issue 2017: What’s Inside

Saratoga Living Summer 2017
The essential guide to the arts this season
By Kirsten Ferguson, with Kathleen Willcox and Lawrence White
VISUAL ARTS (pg. 30)
THEATER AND OPERA (pg. 33)
DANCE AND CLASSICAL (pg. 35)
ROCK, POP AND JAZZ (pg. 39)
SARATOGA JAZZ FESTIVAL (pg. 42)
The Big 4-0
By Susan Brink
WRITERS INSTITUTE (pg. 46)
Scribes of Summer
By Susan Brink
CONVERSATION (pg. 48)
SPAC’s Elizabeth Sobel
“I really feel like I’ve come home”
By Kirsten Ferguson
PROFILE: Sawyer Fredericks (pg. 50)
“My uncle taught me three chords”
Story and photos by Terri Lynn Pelligri
Creative economy (pg. 55)
Six women at the helm
By Justin Mason
Arts (pg. 62)
Ballet babies, jazz tykes
By Kathleen Willcox
Fashion (pg. 100)
16 great looks for your summer
Photos by Tracey Buyce
SOCIAL CALENDAR (pg. 128)
Save the date for summer galas
Compiled by Alicia Byran, Logan Porter and Natalie Moore. Photos by Cathleen Duffy
A few of our favorite things, Part I (pg. 67)
Saratoga Living staff dishes on food favorites
Photos by Tim Greer and Lawrence White
ESSENTIAL EVENTS (pg. 13)
By Mary Cirincione
ICONS & ARTIFACTS (pg. 25)
By Jeff Durstewitz
DRINKS (pg. 71)
The taste of summer
Photos by Camera Famosa
HOME (pg. 71)
Grand old homes
Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation House Tour
By Kathleen Wilcox — Photos by Lawrence White
GARDEN (pg. 95)
Tomatoes for everyone
By Molly Congdon
HORSE CULTURE (pg. 109)
Kentucky Derby winner has local connections
Story and Photos by By Mike Kane
BOATS (pg. 112)
Get out on the water!
BIKING / HEALTH AND WELLNESS (pg. 119)
Clinton’s Ditch turns 200
By Mary Cirincione
SARATOGA HERITAGE (pg. 124)
From slaves to leaders of their community
By Clifford Oliver Mealy
SCENE & HEARD (pg. 138)
Fun times for a good cause
By Sophia Perez — Photos by Cathleen Duffy
THEN AND NOW (pg. 144)
DIRECTORIES
Advertisers Index (pg. 136)
Where to buy Saratoga Living (pg. 137)