Saratoga Living Spring 2017
Real Estate- Sky’s the Limit: Why Our Homes Are Rising in Value
- Spring Dreaming: Luxury Homes in the Capital- Saratoga Region (pg. 66)
- Realtors share some hot picks and insights on today’s market.
- Saratoga hits a record for top home price ever, leading the Capital Region in 2016.
- By: Kathleen Willcox
- What $1 Million Will Buy You in Saratoga County (pg.65)
- From a downtown condo to upscale-downsized city home to country estates.
- By: Kathleen Willcox
- Lakefront Hits Record Highs on Lake George (pg.73)
- Some prospective buyers don’t even look at the house; they plan to tear it down.
- By: Kathleen Willcox
- What $1 Million Will Buy You in Albany, Troy, Schenectady, and Suburbs (pg. 73)
- From a country manse to a renovated barn, even an island and lighthouse of your own.
- By: Mary Cirincione
Home & Garden
- There’s No Place Like Home (pg. 86)
- Greenery and other Spring trends from area designers and decorating experts.
- By: Molly Congdon
- Growth & Change: Garden Trends for 2017 (pg. 99)
- Fairy gardens, house plants, succulents and dwarf shrubs-what’s green and in vogue.
- By: Molly Congdon
Spring Features
- Day Tripping to Galleries (pg. 38)
- Twenty of the best places to explore art in the Capital- Saratoga Region.
- By: Kirsten Ferguson
- Making Troy Great Again (pg. 49)
- The Collar City moves from the Industrial Age to the Food Scene Age.
- By: Clifton Mark
- A Grand Debut (pg. 106)
- Renovated Adelphi to be unveiled as an international hotel destination in July.
- By: Justin Mason
- Adelphi Artifacts (pg.112)
- Antiques from the hotel- and nostalgia- are auctioned in Canaan.
- By: Justin Mason
- Bountiful Boxer (pg.114)
- John Morrissey: Track Founder’s Final Days at the Adelphi.
- By: Maria McBride Bucciferro
Icons & Artifacts
- Charles Evans Hughes (pg. 15)
- Glens Falls native teamed with Trask to save spa’s virtue.
- By: Jeff Durstewitz
Wide Angle
- A Family For All Seasons (pg. 18)
- Three generations of the Witt family call Saratoga home.
- By: Lawrence White
Essential Events
- Swing into spring with whitewater, musicals, egg hunts, and a 100-year-old sports hero. (pg. 25- 37)
- By: Alicia Bryan and Logan Porter
Dining
- Cheers to Spring (pg. 61-65)
- Libations from local mixologists.
- Photos by Camera Famosa Photography
Style & Fashion
- Holy Mozzes (pg. 121)
- Albany designer makes his New York Fashion Week debut.
- By: Wendy Liberatore
- Cold Shoulders, Rips & Mules (pg. 124)
- Spring forward with these must-have fashion trends.
- By: Lyndsey Lowe
Health & Wellness
- Take Off Your Kid Gloves (pg. 129)
- Raw Fitness brings boxing to a new level in Saratoga.
- By: Brien Bouyea
- It’s Easy to Be Fit (pg. 134)
- Fitness places are plentiful in the region. A sampling on the many fitness venues in the Capital- Saratoga Region.
- By Brien Bouyea
Horse Culture
- The World’s Richest Race (pg. 136)
- Frank Stronach’s $12 million Pegasus World Cup.
- By: Mike Kane
- Equestricon (pg. 142)
- Racing convention in August aims to “bring the industry under one roof.”
- By: Mike Kane
Saratoga Heritage
- Reminiscences of an Irish Immigrant’s Daughter (pg. 146)
- Mary Welch Casey, then 89, dictated a letter to her family in 1949 about life on the mountain in Greenfield and in Saratoga in the late 1800’s.
- By: Jan Baillargeon McEneny
Scene & Heard
- Passport to Morocco at SPAC’s Winter Ball, Gala to Upgrade Tech at Spa Catholic, A Purple Tie to Remember, Bartender’s Ball to Honor Hospitality Workers, A Soiree to Salute Miss Hattie and Lena (pg. 152)
- By: Sophia Perez, Photos by: Cathleen Duffy
Last Look
- Swinging into Spring in Saratoga from the Spa State Park, to Congress Park and Broadway (pg. 160)
- By: Lawrence White
Directories
-
Subscriptions (pg. 36)
How to subscribe to Saratoga Living and give a gift subscription
-
Advertisers Index (pg. 150)
Businesses and organizations that have advertised in this issue.
-
Retailers List (pg. 149)
Where to buy Saratoga Living in the Capital-Saratoga Region and beyond.