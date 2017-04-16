Saratoga Living Spring Issue 2017: What’s Inside

SL_Spring_2017_cover_02lr_big-1

Saratoga Living Spring 2017

Real Estate- Sky’s the Limit: Why Our Homes Are Rising in Value

  • Spring Dreaming: Luxury Homes in the Capital- Saratoga Region (pg. 66)
    • Realtors share some hot picks and insights on today’s market.
    • Saratoga hits a record for top home price ever, leading the Capital Region in 2016.
    • By: Kathleen Willcox
  • What $1 Million Will Buy You in Saratoga County (pg.65)
    • From a downtown condo to upscale-downsized city home to country estates.
    • By: Kathleen Willcox
  • Lakefront Hits Record Highs on Lake George (pg.73)
    • Some prospective buyers don’t even look at the house; they plan to tear it down.
    • By: Kathleen Willcox
  • What $1 Million Will Buy You in Albany, Troy, Schenectady, and Suburbs (pg. 73)
    • From a country manse to a renovated barn, even an island and lighthouse of your own.
    • By: Mary Cirincione

Home & Garden

  • There’s No Place Like Home (pg. 86)
    • Greenery and other Spring trends from area designers and decorating experts.
    • By: Molly Congdon
  • Growth & Change: Garden Trends for 2017 (pg. 99)
    • Fairy gardens, house plants, succulents and dwarf shrubs-what’s green and in vogue.
    • By: Molly Congdon

Spring Features

  • Day Tripping to Galleries (pg. 38)
    • Twenty of the best places to explore art in the Capital- Saratoga Region.
    • By: Kirsten Ferguson
  • Making Troy Great Again (pg. 49)
    • The Collar City moves from the Industrial Age to the Food Scene Age.
    • By: Clifton Mark
  • A Grand Debut (pg. 106)
    • Renovated Adelphi to be unveiled as an international hotel destination in July.
    • By: Justin Mason
  • Adelphi Artifacts (pg.112)
    • Antiques from the hotel- and nostalgia- are auctioned in Canaan.
    • By: Justin Mason
  • Bountiful Boxer (pg.114)
    • John Morrissey: Track Founder’s Final Days at the Adelphi.
    • By: Maria McBride Bucciferro

Icons & Artifacts

  • Charles Evans Hughes (pg. 15)
    • Glens Falls native teamed with Trask to save spa’s virtue.
    • By: Jeff Durstewitz

Wide Angle

  • A Family For All Seasons (pg. 18)
    • Three generations of the Witt family call Saratoga home.
    • By: Lawrence White

Essential Events

  • Swing into spring with whitewater, musicals, egg hunts, and a 100-year-old sports hero. (pg. 25- 37)
  • By: Alicia Bryan and Logan Porter

Dining

  • Cheers to Spring (pg. 61-65)
    • Libations from local mixologists.
    • Photos by Camera Famosa Photography

Style & Fashion

  • Holy Mozzes (pg. 121)
    • Albany designer makes his New York Fashion Week debut.
    • By: Wendy Liberatore
  • Cold Shoulders, Rips & Mules (pg. 124)
    • Spring forward with these must-have fashion trends.
    • By: Lyndsey Lowe

Health & Wellness

  • Take Off Your Kid Gloves (pg. 129)
    • Raw Fitness brings boxing to a new level in Saratoga.
    • By: Brien Bouyea
  • It’s Easy to Be Fit (pg. 134)
    • Fitness places are plentiful in the region. A sampling on the many fitness venues in the Capital- Saratoga Region.
    • By Brien Bouyea

Horse Culture

  • The World’s Richest Race (pg. 136)
    • Frank Stronach’s $12 million Pegasus World Cup.
    • By: Mike Kane
  • Equestricon (pg. 142)
    • Racing convention in August aims to “bring the industry under one roof.”
    • By: Mike Kane

Saratoga Heritage

  • Reminiscences of an Irish Immigrant’s Daughter (pg. 146)
    • Mary Welch Casey, then 89, dictated a letter to her family in 1949 about life on the mountain in Greenfield and in Saratoga in the late 1800’s.
    • By: Jan Baillargeon McEneny

Scene & Heard

  • Passport to Morocco at SPAC’s Winter Ball, Gala to Upgrade Tech at Spa Catholic, A Purple Tie to Remember, Bartender’s Ball to Honor Hospitality Workers, A Soiree to Salute Miss Hattie and Lena (pg. 152)
  • By: Sophia Perez, Photos by: Cathleen Duffy

Last Look

  • Swinging into Spring in Saratoga from the Spa State Park, to Congress Park and Broadway (pg. 160)
  • By: Lawrence White

Directories

  • Subscriptions (pg. 36)
    How to subscribe to Saratoga Living and give a gift subscription

  • Advertisers Index (pg. 150)
    Businesses and organizations that have advertised in this issue.

  • Retailers List (pg. 149)
    Where to buy Saratoga Living in the Capital-Saratoga Region and beyond.

 