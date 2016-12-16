Saratoga Living Holiday Issue 2016: What’s Inside

Saratoga Living Holiday 2016

Holiday Features

All Things Holiday:

It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Trends for traveling, celebrating, traditions, and fun facts about the most festive season of all.

By Molly Congdon

The 12 Days of Christmas—in Film

From Ralphie to Scrooge, George Bailey and Bing, 12 classic movies that will put you in the holiday spirit.

By Molly Congdon

Make Our House Your Home

Welcome the season of gatherings and giving at a showcase home near Saratoga Lake for decorating and gift ideas from regional artisans and stores.

Photos by Tracey Buyce

Celebrate New Year’s Eve Fashions

Dresses from local boutiques range from varoom to demure.

Photos by Thom Williams

Toast the New Year: 2017

Make merry at home or on the town with recipes for craft cocktails.

By Clifton Mark

Rev Your Engines

The Hottest Cars of 2017 makes their debut.

By Clifton Mark

Photos by Shawn LaChapelle

Saratoga Heritage

Special History Section

Harry Burleigh at Saratoga:

An African-American composer who worked at the Grand Union Hotel celebrates his 150th birthday, and the Burleigh Festival at Skidmore College and Bethesda Episcopal Church celebrates him.

By Field Horne

The 1950s at the Saratoga Spa:

The Hathorn Experience: Memories of Running a refreshment stand with her parents at Hathorn Spring No. 3, when the city was depressed and all the traffic on Route 9 was heading up to Lake George.

By Ellen de Lalla

Good Reads to Give—and Keep

From local history to stories of race track phenoms, books make the perfect gift.

By Kirsten Ferguson

Hawley Home for Children

A temporary refuge for children whose parents couldn’t care for them, the home opened on Ludlow Street in 1904 and closed in 1965, but its spirit lives on.

By Molly Congdon and Maria McBride Bucciferro

Saratoga YMCA: 150 Years Young

The future looks bright for a community staple that serves babies to seniors in Saratoga County and beyond.

By Brien Bouyea

Departments

ICONS & ARTIFACTS

Twelfth Night at Yaddo: Trask’s merry measure of Yule-tide treasure

By Jeff Durstewitz

WIDE ANGLE

Fred Clark: the Saratogian who became Santa.

By Lawrence White

HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS

Ring in the New Year, check out explosive local art, parade with Victorians, watch dancing sugar plum fairies, and more.

By Kirsten Ferguson

ARTS

Breathing Lights project turns abandoned buildings across the Capital District into pulsating beacons of hope.

By Justin Mason

The Dancing Athlete: Hockey and ball players practice their moves at the Dance Museum.

By Brien Bouyea

Mopco Improv, a new theater, opens in Schenectady

By Mary Cirincione

Blue Grass is Back: Gibson Brothers make a return stop at Troy Music Hall on their national tour.

Story and photos by Alicia Bryan

Art and Physics in Motion: New George Rickey sculpture transfixes Skidmore students.

By Zoe Dartley

Saratoga Arts presents First Night Saratoga, with music, magic, dance, comedy, and fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

DINING

New cafes and eateries liven up the region’s dining scene: Berkshire Bakery, Kru Coffee and BurgerFi in Saratoga; and Superior Merchandise Co. in Troy.

Story and photos by Alicia Bryan

Comfort & Cheer: a bit of history and recipes for Hot Toddy and Egg Nog.

By Mary Cirincione

Fermentably Yours: A trio of women take over Saratoga Courage; what’s brewing at Artisanal Brew Works, and Remarkable Liquids.

By Clifton Mark

HOUSE & GARDEN

Farmhouse Sanctuary: an award-winning home in the “City in the Country” has simple charms and exemplary design.

Story by Johnnie Roberts

Photos by Randall Perry

SHOPPING

Mall Morph: Shopping centers adapt to customers’ changing tastes and seek more of a downtown feel.

By Nancy Muldoon

City Sidewalks, Busy Sidewalks: Downtowns draw shoppers in Saratoga, Troy, Glens Falls and Ballston Spa.

By Kathleen Willcox

Shops of Washington County: the scenic drive to Greenwich, Cambridge and Manchester, Vt. invites browsing.

By Nancy Muldoon

Out of the Box: The Empire Crate makes its debut.

By Nancy Muldoon

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Hudson Headwaters Health Networks expands its care, and footprint, in the North Country.

By Mary Cirincione

Tips for keeping your weight on track by smart eating and imbibing at holiday gatherings.

By Mary Cirincione

Stomach bugs: coping with viral illnesses and preventing dehydration in babies and adults.

By Brian Izzo, M.D.

Free screening and wellness programs at Saratoga Hospital to keep you informed and healthy.

By Britney Lombard

HOLIDAY SEEN

Images of the first snow this season in Saratoga and beyond.

Photos by Lawrence White

HORSE CULTURE

California Dreaming: Travers Hero Arrogate Wins $6 Million Classic at Breeders Cup.

Story and photos by Mike Kane

SCENE & HEARD

From the first Veterans Ball to SPAC’s Literary Lecture, Wellspring’s “Girls Night Out,” Saratoga Arts’ Soiree and “Backstage at the Backstretch,” Saratoga non-profits raised funds in a fun way, helping homeless veterans, domestic violence victims, the backstretch and the arts.

By Sophia Perez and Maria McBride Bucciferro

Photos by Cathleen Duffy

Directories

