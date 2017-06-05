Round table reveries

By Sophia Perez

Photos by Cathleen Duffy

Thirty-eight local bookworms snagged coveted seats at the Algonquin Round Table, where they enjoyed a three-course luncheon as patrons of the New York City 1920s Literary Walking Tour, a full day of culture and exploration in midtown Manhattan sponsored by Friends of the Saratoga Springs Public Library.

The April Fool’s Day tour traced the history of a band of literary jokesters known as the Algonquin Round Table. These authors and journalists met for lunch each day at the Algonquin Hotel, trading barbs and bon mots over lunch that would often appear in their writings. Literary Round Table luminaries included Dorothy Parker, Alexander Woollcott, William Faulkner, Sinclair Lewis, Harold Ross, Gertrude Stein…and native Saratogian Frank Sullivan.

Affectionately called the “Sage of Saratoga,” Sullivan was a reporter and humorist who wrote for a variety of major Gotham publications, including The New Yorker and The New York World. A compilation of his works was chosen for this year’s “Saratoga Reads” community books program. Rhona Koresky organized the library trip.

“We enjoyed a delicious lunch at the famed Algonquin Hotel, sitting at the round table, scene of so many lively discussions,” said Koresky. “Afterwards the group toured the midtown area by foot, including Times Square, the New York Public Library, the theater district and the haunts of the round table members. We lifted a glass to our own Frank Sullivan in the iconic Blue Bar at the end of a fantastic day.”

The Literary Walking Tour was led by historian Kevin Fitzpatrick, author of The Lost Algonquin Round Table: Journalism, Criticism and Poetry from America’s Most Famous Literary Circle.

Koresky’s next Friends of the Library bus tour was set for June 3, to the New York Botanical Gardens and the Morris-Jumel Mansion.