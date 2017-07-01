RACING PARTNERSHIP OPEN HOUSE DAY AT THE NATIONAL MUSEUM OF RACING

AND HALL OF FAME SCHEDULED FOR SUNDAY, JULY 23

The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame will present a unique opportunity for racing fans and people interested in thoroughbred ownership to meet representatives of several prominent racing partnerships on Sunday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Museum’s Hall of Fame Gallery. Admission is complimentary and visitors are also invited to tour the Museum. There will be a casual reception with members of the partnerships from noon to 1:30 p.m. with food provided by 9 Miles East Farm and beverages from Artisanal Brew Works.

Partnerships participating in the event include Bona Venture Stables, Centennial Farms, Hibiscus Stables, Kenwood Racing, Parting Glass Racing, West Point Thoroughbreds and Windhorse Thoroughbreds.

Representatives of the partnerships will also take turns making presentations throughout the program and answer questions, including cost, racehorse care, training and how partnerships for individual horses are developed.

There will also be drawings for passes to Equestricon and giveaways from EMBRACE THE RACE, The Apparel for the Horse Racing Lifestyle.

“This event will be a great way for people to become educated about all of the various aspects of racehorse ownership,” said Cathy Marino, the Museum’s director. “We are looking forward to welcoming these outstanding partnerships to the Museum and helping introduce them to racing fans and potential new owners.”