Racing Museum’s Celebration of the Arts

By Lawrence White

Saturday, December 17, 2016 in Saratoga Springs, NY was a no-travel, stay at home, watch old movies in your jammies kind of day.

Heavy snow fell throughout the previous night and by mid-morning, the streets were difficult to navigate to say the least. Many events planned for that day were postponed or canceled outright.

However artists and horse folk are tougher than that. The Racing Museum had set aside that day for their first “Celebration of the Arts” benefit for the museum and nothing was going to stop it. Indeed, nothing did stop it.

“Yes, it was very successful. It was a profitable event for the museum,” explains Brien Boyea Communications Officer, and Author of Bare Knuckles & Saratoga Racing: The Remarkable Life of John Morrissey. “All of the artists and vendors set up their displays and we had a pretty good attendance, particularly considering the weather.”

The idea came about when museum staff and Saratoga Living photographer Cathleen Duffy discussed the idea over the summer.

Brien continues, “The museum has great attendance during the summer, but Cathy thought that we could host an artist market close to the holidays, and it kind of came together from there.”

“The museum thought that we could invite Tom Durkin to appear as Santa, and invite some food vendors to make it a festive holiday atmosphere. We wanted to make it an event where people could shop and meet some of the actual local equine artists first hand to discuss their work and inspirations. I could see that the people who attended really liked meeting the artists. ”

When I ask Brien if more art events are being planned for the future he says, “Yes, definitely. Maybe something on a dark Tuesday during the racing season or maybe just prior to the start of the season. We are discussing that now.”

As a participating artist, I must say that it was exciting to be involved with so many talented fine artists and truly interesting, high-quality vendors. My clients who attended were very impressed and I had a lot of fun. Brien and the entire museum staff were fantastic to work with. Kudos to all those involved. I look forward to the next one!