Pasta and Puccini – an evening of extraordinary taste

By Sophia Perez

Photos By Cathleen Duffy

You didn’t have to be an opera buff to enjoy the sophisticated, Italian palate of the Pasta and Puccini musical soiree. Opera Saratoga’s annual fundraiser at Prime at Saratoga National Golf Club featured a duet of musical and culinary mastery, which together culminated in an elegant affair.

Festivities began with a cocktail hour with handmade hors d’oeuvres. Guests progressed to the grand ballroom, where they feasted on burrata ravioli with roasted yellow tomato sauce and young pecorino, grilled petite filet mignon, pistachio encrusted market cod, whipped potatoes, and grilled asparagus, all accompanied by an outstanding Cabernet Buerre Rouge and other fine Italian wines. A dessert of amaretto chocolate pot de créme with vanilla Chantilly, chocolate almond biscotti, and sea salted caramel, followed.

Enter soprano Emily Tweedy, mezzo soprano Katherine Maysek, and baritone Andy Papas—all members of the 2017 Young Artist Program at Opera Saratoga. Working under the musical direction of Laurie Rogers, the three budding talents hosted a riveting flow of arias and scenes from famous Italian operas, including Verdi’s final masterpiece, Falstaff, which will serve as the highly-anticipated premier of Opera Saratoga’s Summer Festival come July.

The dinner was “delectable” and the three talented young artists “charmed the enthusiastic crowd” and were “the shining stars of the evening,” said Ellen Riley, president of Friends of Opera Saratoga. Bob DeSio, 94, the original president of Friends, and his wife Pat also attended.

Save the date for Falstaff, as well as Beauty and the Beast and The Cradle Will Rock. If Pasta and Puccini was any indication of what Saratoga Opera is cooking up this year, you won’t want to miss out.