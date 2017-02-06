One Stop Shopping: Under One Roof

After the “I do,” the journey begins. Knowing where to start can be overwhelming. Several small businesses have joined forces to create a place where you can find nearly everything for your wedding under one roof—at 75 Woodlawn Ave. in Saratoga Springs.

Housed within historic Grant Plaza—an 1884 three-story, red-brick Victorian mansion—are shops for wedding gowns, the bridal party, flowers, photographer and pampering.

Denise Eliopulous, proprietor of Something Bleu Bridal, is celebrating her 35th year dressing women in style in Saratoga and beyond. European wedding gowns patiently wait on the racks, and brides will find an assortment of special accessories. Seamstress Irena Garin does fittings. On the first level you’ll find Saratoga Elegance, formally Bird of Paradise Boutique. This shop features bridesmaids dresses, mother-of-the-bride dresses, and other gowns fit for a wedding. The owner, Yana LaPage, also offers alteration services on premises.

There are other wedding to-do list items that can be checked off after stepping inside the restored mansion. Wedding photographer Beth Shaw of Candidly Beth Photography has been in business for 25-plus years. Samantha Nass Floral Design—a boutique floral design studio—is dedicated to creating custom designs for weddings and events. Centered Wellness & Beauty features a hair salon and day spa, with organic massage and skin care—a perfect relaxation getaway for brides. Keeping it simple—and elegant.