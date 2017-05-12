Show Mom some love this Mother’s Day with gifts from Silverado

For all that they do, moms deserve to be spoiled on Mother’s Day. In search of the perfect gift that will secure your spot as the “favorite child?” Look no further, Silverado Jewelry Gallery has rounded up some of their top picks for mom and they are swoon-worthy.

Chan Luu

Los Angeles, California

That’s a wrap! Mom is sure to love this arm candy designed by Chan Luu out of Los Angeles, California. The unique designs and color combinations make these bracelets a very wearable gift for mom.

Chan’s vision is greatly shaped by her extensive travel throughout the world. The richness and vitality of these various cultures are the inspirations for her designs. Her jewelry is full of exotic references using indigenous natural materials that are crafted into fresh designs while keeping the feeling of a vintage look. Her designs have adaptability to trends and lifestyles; yet still maintain Chan’s identity through her unique use of color and materials.

Cari Streeter

Hood River, Oregon

How charming…pick and choose charms by Cari Streeter to create a personalized necklace for mom that is both fashionable and sentimental. The best part is now through Mother’s Day you get a free white diamond or $15 color diamond in every charm you purchase. Yes, we said FREE diamonds.

Cari and her husband, Rory, began working together to design their collection in 2002. The jewelry is hand crafted in the USA with recycled silver and gold and conflict free diamonds. Each interchangeable piece is sold separately and can be personalized for special meaning.

Misa Jewelry

Los Angeles, CA

These little rings pack a big punch. Whether you stack them or let them stand alone, they are just the right amount of bling every mommy needs.

Creator and designer, Misa Hamamoto draws inspiration for her handcrafted jewelry from her island upbringing in Hawaii and Micronesia. She incorporates her affinity with nature into her designs through sculpted organic forms and precious and semiprecious gemstones from her world travels. Through the ancient art of lost-wax casting, Misa skillfully carves her designs from wax, which then undergo a casting process that solidifies molten metal. Every piece of Misa Jewelry is a balanced union of nature’s beauty and the spirit of the modern city.

Michelle Pressler

Philadelphia, PA

These classic pieces have a modern flare that every mom will fall in love with. She can wear them together or separate; with jeans or a cocktail dress; to work or to dinner; you name it she can do it in these stunning Michelle Pressler pieces.

Michelle Pressler Jewelry was founded in 2002, combining Michelle’s background and love of art and design. Working with high quality and hand cut stones, sterling silver and gold fill, Michelle aims to create pieces that balance rich detail with modern simplicity in harmonious colors. Each season’s collections are built like a clothing line, with a new point of view, a new color palette, and mix and match styles. The jewelry expresses her love of color, nature, and classical details. With a range of styles from simple to elaborate, the pieces are meant to feel like delicate modern heirlooms. Elegant. Fresh. Natural.

Jamie Joseph

Seattle, Washington

Excuse us while we wipe the drool from our mouths…these Jamie Joseph stunners speak for themselves and boy, do they have a lot to say. Whether its the dreamy stone, intricate setting, or sparkly diamond detail, these pieces are sure to bring tears of joy to mom on Mother’s Day.

Jewelry designer Jamie Joseph highlights the natural beauty of stones in fine collections featuring handcrafted, one-of-a-kind pieces. Working with everything from moonstone to diamonds, Jamie designs the metalwork while her husband, Jeremy, cuts the stones from raw slabs to showcase the stone’s singular color, texture, and symmetry. Each piece is as unique as the many hands that work on it. Collections vary from simple and rustic to ornate and refined, but all bear Joseph’s signature organic detailing and fine metal work in silver and gold.

Silverado Jewelry Gallery specializes in handmade original works, featuring over forty established jewelers from around the world. Our selection ranges from funky to fine and includes customer favorites Jamie Joseph, Suzanne Kalan, Anna Beck, Chan Luu, and Peyote Bird Designs. Each piece is hand selected by our passionate buyers with you in mind; making sure our gallery offers something for everyone.

Stay up to date on what’s going on at Silverado by following them on Facebook and Instagram or pay them a visit:

446 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

518.584.1044