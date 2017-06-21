Mom Prom rocks

By Sophia Perez

Photos By Cathleen Duffy

Prom night returned with a vengeance on April 29 when hordes of 21-and-older women flocked to the Holiday Inn Saratoga Springs for a night of tacky dresses and dirty dancing. The fifth-annual Saratoga Mom Prom was thrown by the Saratoga County Children’s Committee for the first time, raising money for the Gateway House of Peace and Empty Stocking Project. Sold-out as usual, the event offered light fare, a cash bar, DJ, raffle baskets, silent auction items, a photobooth, caricature artist, tarot card reader, spray tattoo artist and candy bar.

“The whole thing was great. I haven’t laughed and danced that much in a long time!” said one party-goer. “The atmosphere was amazingly positive. Just a super fun night all around,” added another.

There were many winners at this year’s Mom Prom, including Nancy Snyder Carr, who won a Saratoga Golf Club package, and Andrea Flannery, who won the Whiteface Lodge raffle. Kari Stangle’s bonified boogie won her the dance contest, while Beth Fuller’s wacky wardrobe earned her the coveted title of Tackiest Dress. Last, but certainly not least, Sara Cadoret was crowned Prom Queen, capping off an evening of ironic royalty thrown for a truly noble cause.

Started in 2006 in Canton, Michigan, as a ladies-night-out fundraiser with prom dresses, bridesmaids’ outfits and old wedding gowns as suggested attire, the event spread across the country and took hold in Saratoga Springs, where Gail Veitch and six high school friends and their relatives organized a Mom Prom of their own. Saratoga’s Mom Prom has since raised more than $50,000 for local charities. A scholarship was created this year in memory of Suzi Ingmire, one of the founders, who passed away in 2016.