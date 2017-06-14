Get out on the water

Do you feel like wakeboarding?
It’s all fun and games when you have some power under the hood and a great sound system — oh, and friends ready to play.
Buy one: $65,000-175,000
Find them here:
• Castaway Marina, (518) 743-8433, castawaymarina.com
• Smith Boys, (518) 955-2700, smithboys.com
~
Take the family for a swim
Pontoons and family-friendly boats let you find a quiet spot where the kids can splash around, or deeper water where the teenagers can show off their belly-flops..
Buy one: From $12,000.
Find them here:
• Point Breeze Marina, 518-587-3397, pointbreezemarina.com
• Smith Boys, (518) 955-2700, smithboys.com
• Yankee Boating Center, (845) 728-0800, yankeeboat.com
~
Cruise in style
Beautiful and historic boats make your ride on the lake just that much more enjoyable.
Buy one: $7,500-175,000
Find them here:
Halls Boat, (518) 668-5437, hallsboat.com
~
Floating cocktails
Spend some time with special friends at a tiki bar while you see the sights on the lake.
Rent it: Starting at $270/hour
Find it here:
The Tiki Tours, (800) 691-0770, thetikitours.com
~
Relax with friends, or all by yourself
Catch some sun and show off your style in an elegant craft. No kids, no worries, just you and a well-engineered boat.
Buy one: $80,00-220,000
Find it here:
Shoreline Boat Sales, (518) 668-3297, shorelineboatsales.com