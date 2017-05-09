BarStream Events creates a modern mobile event bar and lounge in a vintage 1966 Airstream, launching Spring 2017.

Why stress over what you’ll be serving guests at your next party when the bar can be brought to you? BarStream Events, launching this spring in Saratoga Springs, New York, can do just that. Providing a memorable VIP bar experience uniquely tailored to match each client’s aesthetic, BarStream Events uses a revitalized vintage Airstream to provide a modern mobile event bar and lounge.

“We’re excited to bring this new and unique option to the Saratoga Springs area for anything from private parties to weddings and big events,” says Ben Diedrich, co-owner of BarStream Events. “Our iconic 1966 Airstream is equipped with multi-zone refrigeration and a custom Micromatic draft system, allowing us to pour craft cocktails, beer, wine, cider, and sparkling wine through the draft system at high volume events.”

Owners Ben Diedrich and Adam Lombard have a combined 2o years of experience in the hospitality and event management industries, combining their passions for food, drinks, music and travel to build this mobile bar. From designing the bar down to installing every last rivet, Ben and Adam are excited to launch BarStream Events this spring.

“Kicking off event season with several private parties, we look forward to providing our clients with an unforgettable experience,” says Adam Lombard, co-owner of BarStream Events. “With plans to cover events in the Capital Region and beyond, part of why we chose an Airstream is the ability to travel to any destination.”

To learn more about BarStream Events or to book them for your next event or party, contact Ben Diedrich at 518.350.7227, info@barstreamevents.com, or visit the website at www.barstreamevents.com.

About BarStream Events

BarStream Events provides a memorable VIP bar experience, uniquely tailored to match each client’s aesthetic and elevate their brand. By converting a vintage Airstream into a modern mobile event bar and lounge, the owners of BarStream Events revitalized a piece of Americana combining travel and celebration. They have created an eye-catching, nostalgic and unforgettable experience for their clients and their guests.