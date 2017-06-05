Murder, betrayal, extortion… They’re all part of the Spa City’s rich history at the turn-of-the-century, and into the ’20s, and you can get a quick glimpse as part of an upcoming brown bag lunch lecture held at the Saratoga Springs Public Library. At noon on June 8, Gregory Veitch, Saratoga Springs Police Chief and author of “All the Law in the World Won’t Stop Them,” will discuss his new book and set your imagination alight with intriguing tales of crime and corruption. Prepare yourself for gangster stories worthy of any Hollywood film, and some more shocking tidbits like the bombing of the Canfield Casino and a surprising connection between Saratoga and the 1919 World Series.

The talk will last an hour, and will take place in the H. Dutcher Community Room. For more information, contact the Saratoga Heritage Area Visitor Center at (518) 587-3241.