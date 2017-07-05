Adirondack Theatre Festival’s 23rd summer season

KNIGHTS OF THE SALES OFFICE

By Hank Greene

Directed by Scott Weinstein

July 11-20

(Opening Night on July 12)

Glens Falls – Adirondack Theatre Festival is presenting Knights of the Sales Office as part of its 23rd summer season of professional theater. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11-Thursday, July 20, and 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the Charles R. Wood Theater.

In this comedy, Larry, Susan and Craig are locked in mind-numbing sales jobs that are slowly draining each of them. Everything changes when their boss dies and the company grants the office a 30-day mourning period with no sales goals, no dress codes and no corporate oversight. With a newfound freedom, the three embark on a full-scale revolution, build a castle out of office supplies, encounter an army of rats, drink excessive amounts of tequila and ultimately attempt to right the wrongs of their company’s impersonal policies.

“The best way I can describe this ridiculously funny show is as ‘The Office meets Game of Thrones,’” said Producing Artistic Director Chad Rabinovitz. “It has all of the hysterically relatable humor of your favorite office comedies, but taken to a Saturday Night Live level of fun.”

This Reva Shriner Comedy Award-winning show is written by Hank Greene.

“I am beyond thrilled that Knights of the Sales Office will be heading to Glens Falls to join such a dynamic, illustrious summer season at the Adirondack Theatre Festival,” said Greene. “Getting the opportunity to have it performed last summer as a reading at ATF was truly one of the highlights of my artistic career, so the opportunity for it now to return for a full production is an incredible honor. I’m so excited to watch how this team of artists from across the country tells this story, and I can’t wait to once again share Larry, Susan and Craig’s journey with the Glens Falls community.”

Scott Weinstein, who directed Murder for Two at ATF, directs the show. Actors include Todd Cerveris (Broadway: South Pacific, Twentieth Century), Amy Hutchins (Off Broadway: Midsummer Night’s Dream, Taming of the Shrew), Craig Bockhorn (Broadway: On Golden Pond, The Seagull), Hana Slevin and Nate Curlott. The stage manager is Emily DeNardo. The design team includes Chelsie McPhillimy (lights) and Chris Rhoton (set).

Tickets are $32-$45 and are available at the Wood Theater Box Office, online at ATFestival.org or by calling (518)480-4878. The Wood Theater is located at 207 Glen Street in downtown Glens Falls.

Bios

Hank Greene (Playwright) is an award-winning playwright whose work includes three productions of The Blizzard from 2012 – 2014 (Bloomington Playwrights Project), two productions of The Vintage Scenes from 2012 – 2013 (Bloomington Playwrights Project), Death Metal Family Radio Hour (2013 Indianapolis Fringe Festival), Death Metal Podcast for Kids (2014 Indianapolis Fringe Festival), along with his work based in Washington D.C. on mentalist Max Major’s show, Think Again (Adirondack Theatre Festival). His short play,Little Bunny Honk Honk, took home the Audience Choice Award at “The BPP Playoffs” at the Bloomington Playwrights Project. Knights of the Sales Office won the Reva Shriner Comedy Award. Hank serves as resident playwright and literary associate for the Bloomington Playwrights Project, as well as the literary manager at the Adirondack Theatre Festival. He has appeared with Vienna Juvenile in the original revues Journey Into Hindsight, Who Do I Give This Money To, Orbit and The Adventures of Reginald Sampson (and the consequence of bliss).



Scott Weinstein (Director) is a Jeff Award winning director currently based in Chicago. Favorite directing credits include Rent at Theo Ubique (Jeff Award – Best Director, Best Musical); Bat Boy, Titanic (Jeff Nominated – Best Director, Best Musical) and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Griffin Theatre); She Kills Monsters (Steppenwolf Theatre); Seussical (Chicago Shakespeare Theater); Princess & The Pea (Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre); The Little Mermaid (Drury Lane Theatre); the world premieres of Baristas (New York International Fringe Festival) and Ampersand (Bloomington Playwrights Project); as well as the first full productions of Murder For Two (Adirondack Theatre Festival, Hangar Theatre, 42nd Street Moon). Scott is the recipient of a Berkshire Theatre Festival Directing Fellowship and a Stage Directors and Choreographers Observership. He is currently the associate director for the National Tour, Las Vegas, Chicago and Norwegian Cruise Line productions of Million Dollar Quartet and directed the first regional production currently running at the Lawrence Welk Theatre. He has assistant or associate directed at The Goodman Theatre, Pasadena Playhouse, Cleveland Playhouse and many more. Proud graduate of Northwestern.

