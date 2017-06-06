A few of our favorite things, Part 1

THE STAFF AT SARATOGA LIVING DISH ON OUR

FAVORITE FOOD SPOTS AND MEALS AROUND TOWN!

CHECK BACK NEXT ISSUE, WHEN WE TRAVEL OUT OF TOWN.

Lawrence White, Chief Photographer: “One of my favorite midday meals is the turkey club on toasted homemade bread at the Triangle Diner. The turkey is farm-fresh breast meat and the bacon is crispy but never greasy. They add thick slices of ripe tomato and hearty portions of crisp lettuce. I like it with the homemade waffle fries, a slice of pickle and orange juice. When I am too busy to eat at the diner, I call ahead and it is waiting for me at take out. I tip an extra buck or two for take-out at the Triangle in thanks for their delicious food and family-friendly service.”

Triangle Diner, 400 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

(518) 583-6368 • trianglediner.com

~

Becky Kendall, Senior Account Executive: “I love Danny’s family atmosphere. You walk in and feel right at home! All of their food is amazing, but no matter what, I always go back to the Bolognese. It’s the perfect pasta dish!”

Osteria Danny, 26 Henry St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

(518) 423-7022 • osteriadanny.com

~

Maria McBride Bucciferro, Editor: “Every time I go to Ravenous, I order the same thing: the Taj Mahal savory crepe, with chicken, curry, apples and raisins, and a Moroccan iced tea. If I am with someone else, I will splurge and get the great pomme frites that come in a very European triangular metal holder.

Ravenous, 21 Phila St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

(518) 581-0560 • ravenouscrepes.com

~

Karen Bjornland, editorial contributor: “Baba Ganouj, Cold Sesame Noodles with Peanut Sauce, Baked Tofu, Hijiki (Japanese seaweed), roasted veggies, brown rice and delicious soups and stews.

For more than 20 years, Four Seasons Natural Foods Café on Phila Street has been serving up tasty vegan dishes, hot and cold, from a self-serve buffet counter.

Step up to another counter and you order a green juice (cuke, celery, parsley and kale).

I like Four Seasons not only because their food is healthy and so delicious, but because the cafe is a convenient place to pick up a meal or snack on a busy day. Sometimes you just don’t have time or energy to prepare food that’s good for you.”

Four Seasons Café, 33 Phila St, Saratoga Springs

(518) 584-4670 • fourseasonsnaturalfoods.com

~

Harry Bucciferro, Publisher: “Whenever family visits from New York or Buffalo or Spokane, they always want me to stop and pick up some Roma subs, prosciutto and antipasta. The roast beef sub is my favorite; their meat ball sub is runner-up. They make hot subs, soups and salads. It is the great Italian deli in Saratoga.”

Roma Foods, 222 Washington St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

(518) 587-6004 • romafoods.com

~

Maria Bucciferro, Editor: “I never knew what a falafel was until my daughter took me to a small Greek restaurant in Manhattan. Later, when she was in the hospital a block away and couldn’t eat outside food for a while, I would go there and finally tried her favorite, a falafel wrap. Stopping by Comfort Kitchen in the Downstreet Marketplace in Saratoga for a taco, I felt adventurous and ordered the falafel taco and an old-fashioned bottle of root beer, and was pleasingly comforted by the tacos, with a little kick of hot sauce.”

Comfort Kitchen, 454 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

(518) 587-1234 • comforteats.com

~

Becky Kendall, Senior Account Executive: “Max London’s pizza never gets old and they have Pizza Wednesdays with half-off pizzas. Every pizza on the menu is great but the steak pizza is my favorite.”

Max London’s, 466 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

maxlondonsrestaurant.com

~

Jennifer Grace, writer: “Harvest & Hearth….Our favorites—The Epiphany pizza and Mamie’s Poppy salad.

Their pizza dough is organic, fresh, and local for the most part. The same goes for their cheeses and veggies. Their meat is all natural and free of additives. The pizza is wood-fired, which gives it an incredible flavor. What’s more—you can sit beside the creek and have a drink before dinner!”

Harvest & Hearth, 251 Co. Rd 67, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

(518) 587-1900 • harvestandhearth.com

~

Cathy Duffy, photographer: “One of my favorite things is Hattie’s Chicken and Biscuits that are made from scratch. A few years before I moved here, I drove from Delaware just to have a chicken dinner with the biscuits. They didn’t have any made when I asked for it, and I was really upset. I told them I drove 320 miles just to eat there! About 15 minutes later, they brought out a huge basket with freshly-baked biscuits which was totally awesome.”

Hattie’s, 45 Phila St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

(518) 584-4790 • hattiesrestaurant.com

~

Harry Bucciferro, Publisher: “Hungry Spot next to City Hall makes the best home-made soups in town. I like their Corn Chowder or any bisque. They also have unusual options like Buffalo Chicken and Tomato Bleu Cheese. Pair the soup with a tuna melt, or any of their great daily sandwich specials, and you’re good for the rest of the work day. You can eat in, or take out.”

Hungry Spot Cafe, 480 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

(518) 584-9060 • hungryspotcafe.com