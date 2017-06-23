A dreamy Derby Party at the museum

Story and photos by Cathleen Duffy

Surrounded by the precious art and memorabilia of Saratoga’s National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, patrons of this year’s Kentucky Derby Party couldn’t help but feel as if they were seated at the finish line of Churchill Downs. About 500 guests in derby attire gathered at the museum on May 6 for the annual celebration, which featured Kentucky-inspired cuisine and spirits, and samplings from local restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries.

Many came with bets hedged on the Derby winner, Always Dreaming, who has Saratoga ties. Others satiated their competitive spirits at the silent auction, which offered a conglomerate of items donated by local artists and businesses. One very special, live auction item was provided by West Point Thoroughbreds—a 3 percent horse ownership of a colt by Noble Causeway, sire of 2014 Kentucky Derby runner Samraat. The lucky winners were Matthew and Jodi Skelly, with a bid of $5,000.

“We are very excited to have won the live auction for the West Point horse and are happy to be supporting the Racing Museum,” Matthew said.

The competition among the Kentucky-inspired food vendors was hot. The Brook Tavern won Best Dish for their shucked oysters in a mojito mignonette. Harvey’s Restaurant cooked up a mean “Bourbon Barbecue Irish Banger,” an Irish pork sausage smoked in-house and dipped in bourbon barbecue sauce.

The bourbon offerings at the party included a smooth award-winning ale from Kentucky that was aged six months in decanted bourbon barrels—from Alltech’s Lexington Brewing and Distilling Co.

The party’s final hurrah was a Best Dressed to Impress Derby Attire Contest. Mary Martin and Jordon Michel were pronounced the winners by judge Natalie Sillery of Saratoga Trunk.