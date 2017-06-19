16 great looks for your summer

From left: Steph, Justin, Brittany and Becky
From left: Steph, Justin, Brittany and Becky

Steph takes the dogs out
Lilly Pulitzer’s Adella lace dress, $298
Sea Urchin tassel necklace, $78
Leaf Me Alone cuff $68
Stardust Hoop earrings $48
Maddie wedge $198
Available at Pink Paddock

Justin’s ready for an event
Empire Clothing’s sport coat, $699
Bugatchi Uomo’s Bianco denim, $179
Stone Rose shirt, $145
Martin Dingman’s loafer, $245
YRI’s SNGC suede belt, $70
Hook + Albert’s lapel flower, $30
Smith-Matte sunglasses , $119
Geoff Nicholson pocket square, $55
Available at The National

Brittany stays cool
J.O.A. lace dress, $98
Kendra Scott’s Elle earring, $65
Available at Minky Mink

Becky’s heading out
Yumi Kim’s Liz romper, $229
Splendid’s Jara sandal, $158
Cloverpost’s Follow collar necklace, $142
Available at Violet’s of Saratoga
From left: Amber, Aspen and Julie
From left: Amber, Aspen and Julie

Amber’s in the pink
Black Halo’s Penelope mini, $315
Available at Wit’s End

ASPEN’s ready for summer
L’Artiste romper, $68
Bourbon & Bowties bracelets, $32 each
Mudpie clutch, $20
Available at Piper Boutique

JULIE’s bright and flirty
Cupcakes and Cashmere wrap dress, $110
Choker with gold embellishment, $52
Available at Alexis Aida Boutique
From left: Cleo, Hillary, Lex, Isabella and Lisa
From left: Cleo, Hillary, Lex, Isabella and Lisa

Cleo is flowery
Floral tank top, $24.99
Distressed denim, $99.99
Available at Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store

Hillary wants to dance
PPLA romper, $74
Vanessa Mooney necklace, $50
Available at Lucia Boutique

Lex plays it cool
Checked oxford shirt, $34.99
Cargo shorts, $34.99
Available at Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store

Isabella loves her mom
Sage romper, $72
Suede tassel necklace, $32
Available at Saratoga Sundress

Lisa loves her daughter
Stop Staring’s Ava polka dot dress, $174
Available at Frivolous Boutique
From left: Sandra, Tammy, Kier and Gloria
From left: Sandra, Tammy, Kier and Gloria

Sandra’s in stripes
Missoni dress, $695
Available at Encounter

Tami’s flowering
Jude Connally’s Megan dress, $198
Lucchese Amberle boots, $465
Available at Saratoga Saddlery

Keir dresses it up
Canali sport coat, $1,495
G. Manzoni slacks, $195
Robert Graham shirt, $228
Paisley pocket square, $75
Magnanni of Spain shoes $325 and belt $150
Available at Mark Thomas Men’s Apparel

Gloria layers it up
Surrealist’s patchwork vest, $181
Lace-trimmed tunic, $42
Surrealist’s leggings, $56
Available at Spoken Boutique