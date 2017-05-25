Cheers to Spring!

LIBATIONS FROM LOCAL MIXOLOGISTS
Saratoga 75
Prime at Saratoga National
1 oz. Bombay gin
1 oz. Giffard Pamplemousse liqueur
1 oz. ruby red grapefruit
Top with Prosecco
Garnish with a lemon twist
Serve in a chilled champagne glass
Lisa’s Lemonade
Saratoga Stadium
1.5 oz Stoli blueberry
Muddled blueberries & lemon
Pink lemonade
Paradox Beaver Bite
Saratoga City Tavern
The new IPA of the year and the official IPA of the first floor is the Paradox Beaver Bite IPA brewed locally in Schroon Lake.
RedFish
Mount Felix Winery
RedFish is a reserve blend with soft velvety tannins and light wood to complement seafood. So indulge in RedFish for a great red wine seafood experience and stand “against the tide.”
Celtic Mule
Gaffney’s
2 oz. Jameson
Ginger beer
Lime juice
Garnish with mint
466
Max London’s
1.5 oz. Hendricks gin
1.5 oz. St. Germain
1 oz. lemon juice
Top with Prosecco