Cheers to Spring!

LIBATIONS FROM LOCAL MIXOLOGISTS

Saratoga 75

Prime at Saratoga National

1 oz. Bombay gin

1 oz. Giffard Pamplemousse liqueur

1 oz. ruby red grapefruit

Top with Prosecco

Garnish with a lemon twist

Serve in a chilled champagne glass

Lisa’s Lemonade

Saratoga Stadium

1.5 oz Stoli blueberry

Muddled blueberries & lemon

Pink lemonade

Paradox Beaver Bite

Saratoga City Tavern

The new IPA of the year and the official IPA of the first floor is the Paradox Beaver Bite IPA brewed locally in Schroon Lake.

RedFish

Mount Felix Winery



RedFish is a reserve blend with soft velvety tannins and light wood to complement seafood. So indulge in RedFish for a great red wine seafood experience and stand “against the tide.”

Celtic Mule

Gaffney’s

2 oz. Jameson

Ginger beer

Lime juice

Garnish with mint

466

Max London’s

1.5 oz. Hendricks gin

1.5 oz. St. Germain

1 oz. lemon juice

Top with Prosecco