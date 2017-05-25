Cheers to Spring!

LIBATIONS FROM LOCAL MIXOLOGISTS

Saratoga 75
Prime at Saratoga National

1 oz. Bombay gin
1 oz. Giffard Pamplemousse liqueur
1 oz. ruby red grapefruit
Top with Prosecco

Garnish with a lemon twist
Serve in a chilled champagne glass

Lisa’s Lemonade
Saratoga Stadium

1.5 oz Stoli blueberry
Muddled blueberries & lemon
Pink lemonade

Paradox Beaver Bite
Saratoga City Tavern

The new IPA of the year and the official IPA of the first floor is the Paradox Beaver Bite IPA brewed locally in Schroon Lake.

RedFish
Mount Felix Winery

RedFish is a reserve blend with soft velvety tannins and light wood to complement seafood. So indulge in RedFish for a great red wine seafood experience and stand “against the tide.”

Celtic Mule
Gaffney’s

2 oz. Jameson
Ginger beer
Lime juice

Garnish with mint

466
Max London’s

1.5 oz. Hendricks gin
1.5 oz. St. Germain
1 oz. lemon juice

Top with Prosecco