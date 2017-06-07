The Big 4-0

Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival

Where: Saratoga Performing Arts Center

When: June 24 and 25, starting at noon

For information: (518) 584-9330, spac.org

Why You Should Go: It’s all about the music—from burgeoning up-and-comers on the gazebo stage to old-school stars like Maceo Parker, Gipsy Kings and Chaka Khan. But it’s also about the community—with music lovers from all over the nation returning to the beautiful SPAC grounds to picnic and convene in the sun (we hope).

Things to know:

• “The hang” at the Saratoga Jazz Festival is legendary, with plenty of things to investigate—a fine arts and crafts fair, a full-service bar, southern style BBQ and other food vendors, though you are welcome to bring your own food and beverages. Blanket, lawn umbrellas and tents are welcome, and the parking is free.

• New this year: $20 amphitheatre tickets for students with school-issued ID, and for children age 15 and under, available online and at the box office. Children ages 12 and under are free on the lawn. For more information, visit spac.org.

By Susan Brink

“I’m reminded of the time Duke Ellington was asked if his compositions were classical or jazz,” said Elizabeth Sobol, president and CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center. “He responded, ‘There are two kinds of music, good music and the other kind.’”

The 40th anniversary of the Freihoffer’s Jazz Festival at SPAC is going to be a celebration of jazz, and the many roots and branches from which it sprang. And make no mistake, the operative word here is celebration. This is going to be the most family friendly, wang dang doodle of a good time that this city has ever seen.

And to think that it might not have happened if George Wein, founder of the Newport Jazz Festival and New York City’s Cool Jazz Festival, hadn’t had a yen to spend time upstate. As he recounted, “I was vacationing in the area—it’s so beautiful. I’d been thinking it might be time to do something outside again, so when I came up to Saratoga and first saw SPAC, well, it was perfect. I immediately set up a meeting with the director, Richard Leach, and his assistant, Herb Chesbrough. I sketched out what I wanted to do, we quickly agreed to terms, shook hands, and that was it. The Jazz Festival was a huge success right from the start.”

Known as the Newport Jazz Festival at Saratoga in 1978, it is now the fifth longest-consecutive-running jazz festival in North America. This year’s festival will feature two artists who performed here in 1978—legendary vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater, who is now a National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master, winner of three Grammy Awards, and a Tony Award for her work in The Wiz; and violinist/composer Jon-Luc Ponty, whose work with Frank Zappa, John McLaughlin’s Mahavishnu Orchestra, and Chic Corea’s album, Return to Forever, influenced a generation. For her sixth Saratoga festival, Bridgewater is sure to perform songs from her soon-to-be-released Memphis-inspired soul album. Ponty, a pioneer jazz and rock violinist, has received lifetime achievement awards in four countries. For his fourth festival, he will perform hits from his Atlantic Records albums.

“It was really important to touch upon the history of the festival,” Festival Producer Danny Melnick explained, “but not get too crazy with it. I didn’t want to talk about yesteryear all the time. I feel that it’s important to touch upon the history of the festival, important to acknowledge the anniversary year, and the success that the festival has had all these years. The audience is very proud of the fact that this is a long running event—they’ve been coming every year—so I wanted to touch upon the beginning, but I wanted to look to the future also.”

There is a new Gazebo at SPAC this year, with a bigger and better stage. Two up-and-coming British artists will play there Saturday— Jack Broadbent, said to be “the new master of the slide guitar,” with folk- and blues-inspired vocals; and Shabaka Hutchings, a saxophonist and bassist, and his African band, the Ancestors, whose energy and vibe has created a lot of buzz. Also at the Gazebo: Cuban-born pianist/violist Aruán Ortiz with his trio, and vocalist Barbara Fasano and her band.

A third young British virtuoso takes the Main Stage on Saturday. “We’ve never done this before,” Melnick said. “Artistically we’ve never had an artist like this. I booked Jacob Collier, the Grammy Award-winning, young, British multi-instrumentalist, to play at the festival this year. He does this incredible one-man show on many, many different instruments all set up throughout the stage, and everything is projected, with these very small cameras, on to a large video screen behind him. It’s a very technically advanced thing that he does. MIT helped him develop some of this technology.” There will be additional video screens on the sides of the stage, and behind the artist, as well as on the lawn, “to show what he’s doing,” said Melnick. “It’s very exciting.”

Jazz guitarist Dave Stryker’s Organ Quartet is making its festival debut on the Main Stage and Gazebo Saturday. Stryker has recorded 27 albums as a bandleader, his most recent a celebration of Stanley Turrentine, whom he worked with for over a decade. He’ll be followed by The Suffers, a 10-piece, powerhouse horn, Southern soul, funk band out of Houston, fronted by singer Kim Franklin. Think Muscle Shoals and the Dap Kings meets James Brown.

Danilo Perez presents his Jazz at 100: The Music of Dizzy, Ella, Mongo, & Monk, which celebrates Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie, Mongo Santamaria, and Thelonious Monk, all born in 1917. The all-star band includes Joe Lovano, Avishai Cohen, Roman Diaz and many others. Ella performed at the 1992 Saratoga festival; Dizzy played here four times. This year also marks the centennial of the first recorded jazz album—by the Original Dixieland Jazz Band, at Victor Talking Machine, in 1917.

Vocalist Cecile McLorin Salvant, known for her eclectic repertoire and winner of the 2010 Thelonious Monk Competition, will perform music from her Grammy-winning album For One to Love. Headlining Saturday’s show is the 10-time Grammy winner, Chaka Khan. This Apollo Legends Hall of Famer will bring down the house.

On Sunday, Jane Bunnett & Maqueque open the Main Stage with their multi-award winning assembly of all-star Cuban, female musicians. If you miss this set, be sure to catch them at the Gazebo. Blues guitarist Quinn Sullivan, 17, who made his Saratoga debut sitting in with his mentor Buddy Guy, returns with another blistering set. Hudson—featuring jazz legends Jack DeJohnette, John Scofield, John Medeski and Larry Grenadier, who live in the Hudson Valley—will be followed by alto saxophonist Maceo Parker’s To Ray, with Love, which features the musicians who were with Ray Charles at the end of his career.

Headlining on Sunday will be the Gipsy Kings, who are making their Saratoga debut and celebrating their 40th anniversary. Traditional flamenco, Western pop, and Latin rhythms reflect their gypsy heritage.

The Gazebo lineup includes trumpeter Adam O’Farrill’s Quartet, blues musician and vocalist Jarron “Blind Boy” Paxton, saxophonist Noel Preminger and trumpeter Jason Palmer’s Quartet, and Cory Henry and the Funk Apostles. Henry is the organist for the band Snarky Puppy.

This festival is pure celebration, with flamenco, fusion, funk, R&B, straight ahead, Latin, blues and jazz. You will dance, you will groove and you will have a good time. Promise.

Susan Brink works primarily in jazz, providing project and event management services to funders, presenters and individual artists. She often writes on the arts and curates jazz at The Sanctuary for Independent Media.