Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation Kicks Off 2017 Summer Season

The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation is delighted to present their summer of historic walking tours. Join the Foundation for the first of twelve exciting walking tours of historic Saratoga Springs, which will be offered each Sunday through September 3rd. The first featured tour will be THE GOOD LIFE: NORTH BROADWAY at 10:30 AM on Sunday, June 18, 2017. Executive Director of the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation, Samantha Bosshart, will lead a tour of the grand Queen Annes along the famed North Broadway corridor and share about the colorful characters who lived there. The tour will meet at the Northwest Corner of North Broadway and Van Dam Street (Witt Construction).

Join Dave Patterson and Charlie Kuenzel, owners of Saratoga Tours LLC, the following Sunday, June 25, for the Historic Congress Park Summer Stroll. This tour explores the historic landscape architecture of Congress Park, the early springs, and other facets of Saratoga. This year the Foundation has added a walking tour of the historic Spa State Park to their summer lineup. Other tour topics this season highlight the unusual crypts and mausoleums of Greenridge Cemetery, the celebrated Saratoga Race Course area, and the historic West Side, among many others. These education programs would not be possible without the generosity of the 2017 Premiere Summer Series Sponsors Druthers Brewing Company and Stewart’s Shops, along with the Single Stroll Sponsors: Bailey’s Saratoga, The Gideon Putnam/Roosevelt Baths & Spa, Harveys Restaurant & Bar, LaBrake Memorials, Longfellows Hotel & Restaurant, NBT Bank, The Olde Bryan Inn, Saratoga Tours LLC., and The Springwater Bed & Breakfast.

All Sunday morning tours start at 10:30 a.m. and last approximately 90 minutes. The cost per tour is $5 for SSPF members and $8 for non-members. Requires walking & standing and covers varied terrain. Buy a ticket for four tours and receive the fifth tour free. Reservations are encouraged, but not necessary. For more information or to make a reservation, please call the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation at (518) 587-5030, visit www.saratogapreservation.org or email Nicole Babie, Membership & Programs Coordinator, at nbabie@saratogapreservation.org.

Founded in 1977, the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that promotes preservation and enhancement of the architectural, cultural, and landscaped heritage of Saratoga Springs.

Upcoming programs:

SUNDAY, JUNE 18, 2017

10:30 AM

THE GOOD LIFE: NORTH BROADWAY

Executive Director of SSPF, Samantha Bosshart, will lead a tour of the grand Queen Annes along this famed corridor.

Meet at: NW Corner of North Broadway & Van Dam Street (Witt Construction)

SUNDAY, JUNE 25, 2017

10:30 AM

HISTORIC CONGRESS PARK

Join Charlie Kuenzel & Dave Patterson, owners of Saratoga Tours LLC, for an entertaining and educational stroll through historic Congress Park.

Meet at: Front Steps of Canfield Casino

SUNDAY, JULY 2, 2017

10:30 AM

WEALTH & WELLNESS: FRANKLIN SQUARE

Carrie Woerner, NYS Assemblywoman and former SSPF Executive Director, will lead

a tour through the architecturally rich historic Franklin Square area.

Meet at: NW Corner of Division Street & Broadway

SUNDAY, JULY 9, 2017

10:30 AM

DOWN IN THE VALLEY: EXPLORING THE GUT

Ellen Steinberger will tour “The Gut,” once home to many working class family businesses and important contributions from Saratoga’s Jewish community.

Meet at: SE Corner of Phila & Putnam Streets (Ben & Jerry’s)

SUNDAY, JULY 16, 2017

10:30 AM

HISTORIC FIFTH & MADISON AVENUES

Learn about these grand residential streets lined with elegant Victorian and Craftsman houses with Debbie Studwell.

Meet at: NE Corner of Fifth & Nelson Avenues

SUNDAY, JULY 23, 2017

10:30 AM

POST TIME!

Georgia Horner explores the Saratoga Race Course area along Union Avenue featuring the Reading Rooms, National Museum of Racing, Oklahoma Track, and Fasig-Tipton Humphrey S. Finney Sales Pavilion.

Meet at: SE Corner of Nelson & Union Avenues

SUNDAY, JULY 30, 2017

10:30AM

THE SPA COMPLEX

Join Linda Harvey-Opiteck on a tour of the Spa Complex which is the core of the Spa State Park, National Historic Landmark. Learn the history leading to its development which involved key local and national individuals while exploring the architecture and landscape.

Meet at: 108 Avenue of the Pines in front of Hall of Springs

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6, 2017

10:30 AM

HERE LIES SARATOGA’S PAST: GREENRIDGE CEMETERY

Join leader Jan Klassovity at Greenridge Cemetery to learn about the unusual crypts and history of some of Saratoga’s prominent citizens.

Meet at: Sackett Gates, Lincoln Avenue

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13, 2017

10:30 AM

THE GOOD LIFE: NORTH BROADWAY

Executive Director of SSPF, Samantha Bosshart, will lead a tour of the grand Queen Annes along this famed corridor.

Meet at: NW Corner of North Broadway & Van Dam Street (Witt Construction)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20, 2017

10:30 AM

SARATOGA & THE CIVIL WAR

Join Gloria May for a tour of Greenridge Cemetery. Come hear the “yarns and tales” that are the stores of those who fought in the Civil War.

Meet at: Civil War Monument, Sackett Gates, Lincoln Avenue

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27, 2017

10:30 AM

SARATOGA’S HISTORIC WEST SIDE

Join George DeMers in the restored historic West Side and learn about the Irish and Italian immigrants who helped shaped its history.

Meet at: South Franklin Street (Gideon Putnam Cemetery Entrance)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3, 2017

10:30 AM

QUEEN ANNES CIRCULAR STREET & UNION AVENUE

Linda Trela will tour the area formerly home to the Young Women’s Industrial Club of Saratoga, which would later become Skidmore College.

Meet at: SW Corner of Spring & Circular Streets