Unleash Your Inner Yogi

In this country, yoga has become an essential activity. According to the Yoga Alliance’s 2016 report, 36.7 million Americans (15 percent of adults) practice yoga, which rose from 20.4 million in 2012. Thirty-four percent of Americans (80 million) will practice yoga at some point in the next year.

Many yoga proponents end up making it their career. Kayla Sehlmeyer, owner of Yoga Kayla on Glen Street in Glens Falls, worked in sales and management for six years prior to opening her studio. “When I was a kid I wanted to be a vet,” Sehlmeyer says with a laugh. “It didn’t work out well when I decided that I couldn’t handle death with animals.” She began to practice yoga 12 years ago to augment her training; it took her several years to develop and learn the art of a consistent practice.

“I know firsthand the change that can occur in your mind and body from practicing yoga,” Sehlmeyer says. “There is this transformation that happens. I just want people to experience their own transformation; you just view the world differently, yourself differently… from a better place.”

Sara Lanoir, an instructor at Yoga Kayla, has been practicing the art of yoga since 2012. “I was seeking relaxation and a different type of workout, something different from the exercise I had been doing in college,” Lanoir says. “Yoga has changed and continues to change my relationship with myself and the world around me.”

Justin Wolfer, owner of Rise Yoga and Movement Arts Center on Broadway in Saratoga Springs, has practiced yoga for eight years. He was an instructor for Yoga Kayla, Yoga Mandali in Saratoga and Hot Yoga Saratoga before opening his own studio in The Washington.

His path to enlightenment began for a different reason. “I was injured and didn’t have health insurance, so I was hoping to find an alternative way of healing,” Wolfer says. “It reconnected me to myself. At the time I was starting, I felt very lost in life. I was incapable of caring for myself and being the person that I knew I was capable of. It all seems very obvious to me now, but at the time I wasn’t making the time to feel what I was feeling, and I didn’t have the tools to move in the direction I wanted.”