Unleash Your Inner Yogi

THE ANCIENT HINDU DISCIPLINE GROWS IN POPULARITY FOR HEALTH OF MIND AND BODY
How can we improve the human condition? Start with yourself, and give yoga a try.
Yoga—a Hindu spiritual and ascetic discipline that includes breath control, meditation and the adoption of a wide variety of postures—has become part of the zeitgeist of affluent western societies. When unrolling your mat for a class, if you glance around the room, you’ll find an eclectic assortment of people: young hipsters veering away from the cultural mainstream; seniors seeking strength and agility; workaholics wanting lower blood pressure; stay-at-home moms looking for quiet time; athletes delving outside their normal workouts, and more.
In this country, yoga has become an essential activity. According to the Yoga Alliance’s 2016 report, 36.7 million Americans (15 percent of adults) practice yoga, which rose from 20.4 million in 2012. Thirty-four percent of Americans (80 million) will practice yoga at some point in the next year.
Many yoga proponents end up making it their career. Kayla Sehlmeyer, owner of Yoga Kayla on Glen Street in Glens Falls, worked in sales and management for six years prior to opening her studio. “When I was a kid I wanted to be a vet,” Sehlmeyer says with a laugh. “It didn’t work out well when I decided that I couldn’t handle death with animals.” She began to practice yoga 12 years ago to augment her training; it took her several years to develop and learn the art of a consistent practice.
“I know firsthand the change that can occur in your mind and body from practicing yoga,” Sehlmeyer says. “There is this transformation that happens. I just want people to experience their own transformation; you just view the world differently, yourself differently… from a better place.”
Sara Lanoir, an instructor at Yoga Kayla, has been practicing the art of yoga since 2012. “I was seeking relaxation and a different type of workout, something different from the exercise I had been doing in college,” Lanoir says. “Yoga has changed and continues to change my relationship with myself and the world around me.”
Justin Wolfer, owner of Rise Yoga and Movement Arts Center on Broadway in Saratoga Springs, has practiced yoga for eight years. He was an instructor for Yoga Kayla, Yoga Mandali in Saratoga and Hot Yoga Saratoga before opening his own studio in The Washington.
His path to enlightenment began for a different reason. “I was injured and didn’t have health insurance, so I was hoping to find an alternative way of healing,” Wolfer says. “It reconnected me to myself. At the time I was starting, I felt very lost in life. I was incapable of caring for myself and being the person that I knew I was capable of. It all seems very obvious to me now, but at the time I wasn’t making the time to feel what I was feeling, and I didn’t have the tools to move in the direction I wanted.”
Yoga is a workout that has transcended several generations and continues to gain popularity. While most believe being athletic and working out require movement, sometimes the art of standing still and forcing your body to hold a pose is even more difficult. “More and more people are turning to it,” Sehlmeyer says. “We are becoming busier and busier and are looking for a balance between the mind and body. I think that we are much more sedentary and are looking for low-impact movement to help with health issues that arise. We have never sat as long as we do today, and it’s wreaking havoc on our mind and bodies.”
“In Western culture we are always on the move, always seeking ‘the next thing,’ defining success in terms of comparison,” Lanoir says. “It’s easy to get wrapped up in our material world, basing our happiness on our stuff or what we seem to have compared to our neighbors. Yoga asks that you go within and deep down. No matter who we are—or what we have, do or think we need—we are all craving that inner connection.”
It’s an analysis of perception and cognition. “Yoga is universally applicable,” Wolfer says. “There are common misconceptions that you must be flexible or relaxed or whatever else we think our inadequacies are, but those are precisely the reasons to begin yoga. It will find your perceived weaknesses and ask you to make them strengths. You come out a more well-rounded person and you learn from working with those aspects of yourself that we have neglected or overdone. As Einstein is credited with saying: ‘The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.’”
Yoga Kayla offers yoga for beginners and Vinyasa and Restorative classes. “Every class is really about the breath,” Sehlmeyer says. “Vinyasa is a style of yoga where you connect your breath with your movements. Restorative is about taking the muscle engagement out of the poses to open your mind and body with the use of props.”
Yoga has diverse methodologies and distinct lineages with different systems such as seated meditation, chanting, gentle moving like tai chi, long relaxed stretching and very physically challenging styles.
“Though there is no single yoga philosophy, no one methodology, there is an underlying web of similarity that connects all approaches to yoga, and it is deeply woven interconnectedness, the matrix within the pattern of what we call yoga,” Sehlmeyer says. “By finding the pattern of interconnectedness that lies beneath them, the essence of yoga is revealed and we can truly be who we are.”
Hot Yoga classes are also popular. “The biggest difference between hot yoga and other forms of yoga is that hot yoga is practiced in a heated environment; the temperature in a hot yoga class can vary from a gentle hot yoga class, which would be practiced in an 85-degree room, to a Bikram hot yoga class which is in 105 degrees,” says Jessica Fuller, owner of the Hot Yoga Spot, which has studios in Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park, Latham, Albany and East Greenbush.
“The heat serves many purposes when practicing yoga. Being in the hot room encourages your heat to beat a little faster (about one extra beat per minute for every degree over 70 that the room is heated to) which adds more of a cardiovascular element to your session.”
Fuller explains: “By starting off class in a hot room, your body warms up faster and allows you to safely enjoy class with a flexible body. The heat also encourages heavy sweating, which can lead to improved skin texture and a feeling of detoxing the body. Lastly, the heat serves to help relax the practitioner and create a gentle feeling of warmth and comfort. Just like laying on the beach on a warm day, enjoying a mindful yoga practice in a warm room can create an overall feeling of calm and serenity, especially once class is over.”
The holistic approach to wellness extends to new moms, both when they are expecting and with their baby after birth, at Heartspace Yoga on Second Street in Troy and Madison Avenue in Albany.
“Prenatal Yoga is different in that it is geared specifically towards pregnant women; yoga offers tremendous comfort and ease and health benefits to pregnant women, and we offer this class so they can participate while connecting with a group of women going through a similar experience in their lives,” Heartspace owner Andrew Kasius says. “Some poses commonly offered in drop-in classes are contraindicated for pregnant women, especially later in the pregnancy, so this class is a safe and nurturing place to maintain a yoga practice.”
Heartspace also offers Baby and Me. “This is a class that is offered to moms and babies, ages six weeks to six months, or up to crawling,” Kasius says. “Moms who have had C-sections generally can join the class eight weeks after birth with medical approval. Many of the moms see friends from the prenatal series and reconnect. They work to rebuild strength and flexibility, especially core and pelvic strength.”
It’s fun for both mother and child, he says. A lot of the work is done with the babies and moms facing each other so there’s lots of interaction, except when the babies fall asleep, which apparently is a frequent occurrence.
Whatever your age, “the benefits are endless, which is why I’m always trying to get people in class,” Lanoir says with a chuckle. “From subtle to substantial, you can experience physical, mental, emotional and spiritual changes.”
Many people take yoga for the physical benefits, such as increased flexibility, improved balance, strength and weight loss, relief from pain and chronic illness; however, it also brings a more positive mindset, deeper sleep, reduced anxiety and stress—endemic in our society today—as well as more focused decision-making and increased energy.
Breathing is the hardest part, says Sehlmeyer. “Yoga is about listening. Listening to your body, finding your breath. It is freedom. The freedom to explore some of your conditioned thoughts and processes and our habits.”
The ancient principles of yoga can still ignite the masses. “It’s very difficult to say with certainty when people began practicing yoga, but my teacher would say that human beings have been searching for truth since the dawn of consciousness,” Wolfer says. “Its origins are in India, and was said to be an oral tradition before being written about in many classic Indian texts: the Vedas, Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, Yoga Sutras. From what we know, the ancient practice focused mainly on seated meditation.”
Yoga is not a quick fix—something our culture craves. To get the full experience of yoga, it takes time. “It holistically creates great health and harmony in the mind and body and I think, most importantly, you become more intelligent in your choices as you care for yourself and others,” Wolfer says. “Yoga is the perfect medicine for the common cold in our society… It asks you to slow down, unplug and feel what you are feeling. It asks you to do the work that you really need to be doing in life.”
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Heartspace Yoga
10 Second St., Troy
747 Madison Ave., Albany
heartspacealbany.com
Rise Yoga and Movement Arts Center
422 Broadway #202, Saratoga Springs
risemovementarts.com
The Hot Yoga Spot
75 Woodlawn Ave., Saratoga Springs
Shops at Village Plaza, Clifton Park
7 Johnson Rd., Latham
Stuyvesant Plaza, Albany
501 Columbia Tpk., East Greenbush
thehotyogaspot.com
Yoga Kayla
206 Glen St., Glens Falls
yogakayla.com
Yoga Mandali
454 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
yogamandali.com
GypsYoga
120 Broad Street, Scuylerville
http://www.gypsyoga.com