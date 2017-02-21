The Phila Street Art Connection

Kate Edwards and Chloe Kettlewell

When I entered Kettlewell & Edwards frame shop and gallery at 13 Phila Street in downtown Saratoga Springs, the place was jumping. Owners Kate Edwards and Chloe Kettlewell were busy preparing frames for clients, and they continued to work as we chatted.

Both women are highly accomplished fine artists. Chloe’s late mother was the well-known artist Lucy Cadou, and her father is James Kettlewell, former curator of the Hyde Collection and professor emeritus at Skidmore College. Chloe graduated from Skidmore with a studio art degree, and has a master’s degree in art education from St. Rose. She works primarily in oils.

Kate specializes in still life and landscape paintings in oils on linen or wood. For her subjects, she paints landscapes around her studio in nearby Bacon Hill. She has a degree in illustration from Rochester Institute of Technology and received a Certified Picture Framer certificate in 1999.

The two artists purchased the framing business in 2011 when former owner Raechel Morris moved on. Their background and current passion for their own artwork give the business a welcome edge. They can provide a learned opinion and fresh ideas to anyone who is seeking to make a presentation satisfying to the eye and stimulating to the imagination.

“Framing is a good duality with being an artist,” Kate explains. “Not only do I get to frame my own work, but you see artwork all day long, which keeps the imagination alive.”

“Framing has a creative, crafty element to it,” Chloe adds. “If you enjoy making things with your hands, it is satisfying in that way as well.”

“Being artists, we are well aware of how difficult it is for an artist to be able to afford to frame their work. A big show can be really expensive,” Chloe tells me as she prepares to cut a matte. “We explain the appropriate frames for their work and try to help them with the costs as much as we can.”

Kate adds, “We face the same problems, so we can offer them insight on ways to deal with the issues we artists share.”

The gallery represents the work of the region’s artists, including Mark Tougias, Anne Diggory, Michael Dudley and Rumara Jewett.

As Kate and Chloe speak, I cannot help but notice their own beautiful artwork on the walls. Each piece speaks to the talents and sensitivities of these two Saratoga women.

Kate mentions what a pleasure it is to represent her own artwork in her own gallery. “You can build a rapport with the people who visit. They are impressed the actual artist is representing their own work and the work of the other artists. They love the sense of the growing art community here.”

Chloe looks at the wall of paintings and says, “Yes, Saratoga Springs is truly an arts community now, and we are happy to be in the heart of it.”

For more about their work, visit kettlewellandedwards.com.