Steampunk Fashions Take Center Stage in Troy

Runway Romp in The Enchanted City “Of Then and Beyond”
Story by Johnnie Roberts | Photos by Thom Williams
Creativity in wild abandon exploded upon the runway in grand style at the Troy Public Library as Electric City Couture rolled out “Of Then and Beyond… A Steampunk Fashion Show.” The show kicked off the third annual Enchanted City Festival in Troy.
Mastermind Corey Aldrich transformed the historic reading room of the magnificent Troy Public Library into a hot runway bathed in red light, conjuring allure and excitement. “A romp with joy in the bookish dark”— in the words of poet Mark Strand— amidst the bookshelves and Tiffany windows of the reading room, as models pranced and “parlez-ed” with the locals: the perfect combination of ambiance and attitude.
“Steampunk is probably one of the most exciting visual aesthetics to explore, with the amazing contraptions and beautiful garments,” said Aldrich, owner and creative director of 2440 Design Studio. “Many of the designs transcend defined styles, time periods and gender norms. So it really becomes a fun playground to explore, where you’re purely looking to create something of beauty rather than something that has to fit into a preconceived notion of what is acceptable.”
The aesthetic is all encompassing, echoing style through the ages. Victorian meets Goth through the magic of reinventing gizmos—the use of recycled items, gears as a signature style piece, bringing fashion to life as experimental art—these are a few of Steampunk’s favorite things. Fanciful fun. Fashion outside the box.
“Eventmeister” Aldrich—founder of the popular Electric City Couture runway and art events at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs—elaborated on the evolution and spirit of Steampunk fashion: “As They Sew in France is a national-level premier Victorian and Edwardian costume design house that was supplying opera houses and has now started to move more toward Victorian and steampunk festivals because the clothing is in demand. These garments are outrageous. You take the Victorian look, with a beautiful long gown, and you throw on a pair of welder’s goggles from the 1920s, mix in a little Lolita, some cosplay (costume play) and gear parts, and you crossover from Victorian to steampunk.”
Along with Atlanta-based designer As They Sew in France, the show featured Redfield Design, of Windsor, Connecticut, and Revive Gifts of Edgewater, Colorado. Each designer was available after the show for racks-right-off-the- runway couture for purchase and up close perusal.
Victorian fancy met modern technology the following day as the “The Enchanted City” urban street fair filled several downtown blocks with a fantasy, family events and steampunk fabrications. New additions were a “Troy Mini Maker Faire,” presented in collaboration with the Tech Valley Center of Gravity in Troy, and a $4,000 Inventors’ Challenge Prize. Becky Stern, a designer/maker at Instructables.com, led a presentation on “Tech Wearable Designs and Designers,” a hot new development in the avant- garde fashion scene.
The fashion show was added after the popularity of the costume contests at the first two steampunk festivals, said organizer Sue Dunckel. “So many people come to The Enchanted City wearing incredible outfits. There’s a real desire for high-quality steampunk styles that can be integrated into the everyday wardrobe.”
Aldrich agreed: “You might not go to work decked out like our models, but you can take any one of the components—the finger cuffs, the vest on the man, the corset on the woman—and all the sudden you will have this elevated sense of style that is reminiscent of the steampunk aesthetic… It’s all about accessorizing to create a nod toward the look and lifestyle.”