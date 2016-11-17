Steampunk Fashions Take Center Stage in Troy

Runway Romp in The Enchanted City “Of Then and Beyond”

Story by Johnnie Roberts | Photos by Thom Williams



Creativity in wild abandon exploded upon the runway in grand style at the Troy Public Library as Electric City Couture rolled out “Of Then and Beyond… A Steampunk Fashion Show.” The show kicked off the third annual Enchanted City Festival in Troy.

Mastermind Corey Aldrich transformed the historic reading room of the magnificent Troy Public Library into a hot runway bathed in red light, conjuring allure and excitement. “A romp with joy in the bookish dark”— in the words of poet Mark Strand— amidst the bookshelves and Tiffany windows of the reading room, as models pranced and “parlez-ed” with the locals: the perfect combination of ambiance and attitude.

“Steampunk is probably one of the most exciting visual aesthetics to explore, with the amazing contraptions and beautiful garments,” said Aldrich, owner and creative director of 2440 Design Studio. “Many of the designs transcend defined styles, time periods and gender norms. So it really becomes a fun playground to explore, where you’re purely looking to create something of beauty rather than something that has to fit into a preconceived notion of what is acceptable.”