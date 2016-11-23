Prepared Thanksgiving

Ah, Thanksgiving. The holiday where we all are supposed to reflect on the positive aspects of our lives and be grateful for our loved ones and the precious memories that we have with them; however, sometimes it can be difficult to muster a magnificent pre-dinner toast full of thanks when your mother-in-law is commenting on the toughness of the turkey, someone is complaining about how the meal isn’t complete without deviled eggs and the pies haven’t even hit the table yet. The bottom line? Prepping the feast for the family can be stressful, but luckily for you, it doesn’t have to be.

Here are some easy options to ease the turkey tensions (You can thank us later!):

The Wishing Well Restaurant

745 Saratoga Road

Gansevoort, NY 12831

http://www.wishingwellrestaurant.com/menus/holiday-menus/

This place will be a giant crowd pleaser; they break free from traditional turkey and have many options for guests to select such as Fresh Atlantic Salmon, Slow Roasted Long Island Duck, Braised Pork Osso Bucco, Certified Angus Roast Prime Rib, Filet Mignon, Butternut Squash Ravioli. Of course, if the bird is your bag, the All Natural Vincek Farm Turkey will do the trick. Dinner will be served from 12p.m. to 7p.m. The featured four fireplaces will give you that cozy atmosphere that will give you the intimacy you crave.

Prime at Saratoga National

458 Union Avenue

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

http://www.golfsaratoga.com/dine/

At Prime you will find casual elegance. They will have their full menu available; Fish steak or perhaps some pasta. Dinner takes places from 12:30p.m. to 6:30p.m.

Brook Tavern

139 Union Avenue

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

http://thebrooktavern.com/holiday-special-events/

This spot combines vintage, historic allure with modern style. There will be three courses available including mouthwatering selections such as East & West Coast Oysters, Maryland Crab-cakes, Stuffed Filet of Sole and Cinnamon Sugar Doughnuts with Cider Glaze. Dinner will be served from 12p.m. to 6p.m.

Longfellows Inn & Restaurant

500 Union Avenue

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

http://www.longfellows.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Thanksgiving-2016-poster.pdf

Longfellows will host you with a Thanksgiving buffet. Dinner will take place from 11a.m. to 5p.m. but reservations are essential. Chef Brad’s menu puts a little fun back in Thanksgiving. The soups fall are listed under the category of Cruise on the Mayflower. Then you’ll encounter the Founding Fathers Light Fare and the Pilgrims Feast. Finally the meal comes to a close with some Sweet Endings.

Don’t feel like braving the potential chilly weather? Next year, plan ahead and order Thanksgiving to go!:

Mazzone Hospitality

518-690-0293

https://mazzonehospitality.com/thanksgiving

All the Thanksgiving basics that may in fact still be warm when you receive them.They will even deliver to you, for $75. All pick ups and deliveries take place on Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Salt & Char

353 Broadway

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

http://holidays.saltandchar.com/

The Saratoga Steakhouse offers oven-ready menu. All you have to do is heat them up on the big day so that you can spend your time at the table instead of fussing in the kitchen. You can get all the trimmings and serve four to six people and includes a Whole Brined Turkey, Mushroom, Sausage and Herb Stuffing, Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallow and Amaretto as well as Apple and Pumpkin Pies.