Lola Boutique: BaubleBar and “Champagne Fridays”

Lola Saratoga has become an “ultimate one-stop shop for designer brands” not only for Saratoga but anyone looking for accessories in the Capital Region. The retail location is an exclusive boutique to find all things Kate Spade New York and other luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff, and it is one that continues to expand after opening its new location in the Spring of 2016.

Megan Druckman, the owner of the boutique who is also a native of the Capital Region, has partnered with another designer brand, BaubleBar. Lola Boutique was recently chosen as the first boutique retailer of the accessory brand and will aim to save its “shoppers a trip to the city for their fashion accessory needs.”

Druckman says, “BaubleBar, founded by Harvard Business School grads Amy Jain and Daniella Yacobovsky, truly offers fashion accessories for every style, at a wide variety of affordable price points.”

The jewelry brand whose slogan states ”Accessories that celebrate personal style” fits in perfectly with the aesthetic that the 372 Broadway Lola Boutique location offers. Accompanying the addition to the already diverse collection at Lola Accessory, the boutique will add “Champagne Fridays” throughout the month of December. This event will offer a “sip while you shop” experience with a glass of bubbly from 5 p.m. to close.

For more information on Lola Boutique and their upcoming events you can find them on Facebook and Instagram.