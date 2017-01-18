Photos by Cathleen Duffy
The Hattie’s Mardi Gras party was held at the Canfield Casino the Saturday of Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. The annual party is in honor of Hattie’s legacy of giving to charity. Every year a non-profit is chosen to be the recipient of the funds raised at the party. This year the honoree was Caffe Lena. The event has raised almost $600,000 to date.
Past Recipients:
Shelters of Saratoga
Franklin Community Center
Saratoga YMCA
Saratoga Bridges
Saratoga Sponsor a Scholar
SPAC
Saratoga Hospital
Jake’s Help From Heaven
SPAC (continued funding for dance residencies)
Caffe Lena