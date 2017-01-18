Photos by Cathleen Duffy

The Hattie’s Mardi Gras party was held at the Canfield Casino the Saturday of Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. The annual party is in honor of Hattie’s legacy of giving to charity. Every year a non-profit is chosen to be the recipient of the funds raised at the party. This year the honoree was Caffe Lena. The event has raised almost $600,000 to date.

Past Recipients:

Shelters of Saratoga

Franklin Community Center

Saratoga YMCA

Saratoga Bridges

Saratoga Sponsor a Scholar

SPAC

Saratoga Hospital

Jake’s Help From Heaven

SPAC (continued funding for dance residencies)

Caffe Lena