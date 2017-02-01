Ski Bowl Boom: New and Improved Ski and Snowshoe Trails in North Creek

The overall turnaround at the Ski Bowl is the result of several factors, including efforts by FrontStreet Mountain Development LLC to bring its ambitious Ski Bowl Village at Gore Mountain project to reality. David Crikelair, who has been skiing at Gore Mountain since the 1960s, is the managing partner. His son, Mac, is the project manager.

FrontStreet—working with over 400 acres that it intends to turn into a four-season sporting club community of hotels, townhouses and private residences—has made land transfers totaling 73 acres with the Town of Johnsburg that allowed for the expansion at the Ski Bowl. The first land deal led to the construction of the Hudson triple chairlift, which opened in January 2011, to replace the long-closed T-bar. The addition of the Hudson chair was the link to the interconnect with trails at Gore Mountain, and the Ski Bowl became a second entry point to the state-owned ski center.

In September 2015, FrontStreet announced the transfer of 35 acres that will enable ORDA to offer more trails off the Hudson chair. A vibrant Ski Bowl is essential for FrontStreet, as it markets and sells its property as a ski-in/ski-out resort.

ORDA has made some changes in its operational plans for the Ski Bowl, which have expanded the space open to cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Tubing—a staple at the Ski Bowl since ORDA began managing that site in 2002—has been discontinued and some of that part of the venue has been repurposed for cross-country skiing. The Ski Bowl has nine loops—the longest at 2.5 kilometers—for skiers of various abilities. Some three kilometers of the total of nearly five kilometers have lighting and snow making. Being able to produce snow for the groomed courses assures a viable season during a winter with very natural little snow, as was the case last year.