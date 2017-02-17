Saratoga Winter Wonder Drinks

These are some favorite seasonal beverages as chosen by the patrons and mixologists of selected popular establishments.

Try them at home to brighten up the winter or visit these warming places of cheer.

Hop Nosh IPA

CITY TAVERN

Bold and refreshing, this IPA combines an abundance of hops with a smooth malt profile. Hop Nosh is the reigning “People’s Champion” of City Tavern’s yearly blind IPA Challenge. Customers vote on two paired IPAs each week. The final winner is crowned the Official IPA and gets a trophy and permanent tap spot on their 69 lines.

Arias Wine

PRIME AT SARATOGA NATIONAL

The Arias Paso Robles wine portfolio, designed by Peter Ianniello and David Ortiz, delivers outstanding vintage-dated value for Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc, which are ready to enjoy right out of the bottle. Proceeds benefit the Children’s Fund (davidortizchildrensfund.org). Distributed exclusively by Decrescente Distributing Co. of Mechanicville.

Hot Chocolate

MAX LONDON’S

• Chopin Polish Vodka

• Kerrygold Irish Cream

• Mrs. London’s House-made Hot Chocolate

• Whipped Cream Garnish

White Sangria

MAX LONDON’S

• Pinot Grigio

• Brandy

• Simple Syrup

• French Peach Puree

• Fresh-squeezed OJ

• Club Soda

Peppermint Dive

PRIME AT SARATOGA NATIONAL

• 2 oz. Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur

• 1 oz. Marie Brizard White Mint

• Coconut Shavings to Garnish

Manhattan

BOURBON ROOM

• 2 oz. Woodford Reserve

• 1 oz. Sweet Vermouth

• 2 dashes Jerry Thomas Bitters