Saratoga Winter Wonder Drinks

These are some favorite seasonal beverages as chosen by the patrons and mixologists of selected popular establishments.
Try them at home to brighten up the winter or visit these warming places of cheer.
Hop Nosh IPA
CITY TAVERN
Bold and refreshing, this IPA combines an abundance of hops with a smooth malt profile. Hop Nosh is the reigning “People’s Champion” of City Tavern’s yearly blind IPA Challenge. Customers vote on two paired IPAs each week. The final winner is crowned the Official IPA and gets a trophy and permanent tap spot on their 69 lines.
Arias Wine
PRIME AT SARATOGA NATIONAL
The Arias Paso Robles wine portfolio, designed by Peter Ianniello and David Ortiz, delivers outstanding vintage-dated value for Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc, which are ready to enjoy right out of the bottle. Proceeds benefit the Children’s Fund (davidortizchildrensfund.org). Distributed exclusively by Decrescente Distributing Co. of Mechanicville.
Hot Chocolate
MAX LONDON’S
• Chopin Polish Vodka
• Kerrygold Irish Cream
• Mrs. London’s House-made Hot Chocolate
• Whipped Cream Garnish
White Sangria
MAX LONDON’S
• Pinot Grigio
• Brandy
• Simple Syrup
• French Peach Puree
• Fresh-squeezed OJ
• Club Soda
Peppermint Dive
PRIME AT SARATOGA NATIONAL
• 2 oz. Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur
• 1 oz. Marie Brizard White Mint
• Coconut Shavings to Garnish
Manhattan
BOURBON ROOM
• 2 oz. Woodford Reserve
• 1 oz. Sweet Vermouth
• 2 dashes Jerry Thomas Bitters