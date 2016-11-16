Nine Pin: Family-Owned Albany Ciderworks Expands

As the state’s first farm cidery and as part of the Governor’s Taste NY initiative—a movement to promote New York agricultural products, food and beverage industries—Nine Pin is creating new jobs for New Yorkers and increasing demand for New York apples, thus creating a cycle of growth for their farm partners. This grant, coupled with their own investment, allows Nine Pin to add over 7,000-square-feet to their facilities. Part of this expansion includes upgrades to their Tasting Room, an on-premise bar area where customers can come try any of Nine Pin’s seven ciders on tap, a couple of them rotating every few weeks.

For established Nine Pin fans and those interested in trying their hard cider, the brand has some new happenings this fall. Hunny Pear, a fall favorite, is back this season in cans as well as bottles, and Blueberry Cobbler will be here just in time for the holidays in corked 750 mL bottles. For those who were looking to explore Nine Pin’s facilities, they hosted their 3rd Annual Pressing Party on Nov. 12. Everything—from the hot paninis served by Sweet Mama Mia to the bench-pressing contest sponsored by North Albany’s Crossfit Beyond Gym—related to the pressing theme.

The main event of the day was the actual pressing of apples to create one monster cider. Not only did attendees get to see how the cidery creates refreshing libations, they could also take part in the process. Using a pressing machine constructed of pallets layered to crush the fruit, attendees were welcome to give the “old-school” cider press a hand. Although Nine Pin utilizes more updated techniques to extract the apple juice in its everyday operations, the traditional press allows visitors to get a sneak peek into the history of cider making.

On Saturday, November 26, they will be offering a special tour of the 17,000 square foot facility. If you want to just go for a visit, their tasting room, featuring many different kinds of cider, is open Wednesday – Friday evenings as well as Saturday and Sunday. Nine Pin cider can be found throughout the region at restaurants, bars and beverage centers, and at the Saratoga Race Course during track season. It can be found on Broadway in Saratoga Springs at Putnam Market. For more information on where Nine Pin is available, or details on visiting their tasting room, go to ninepincider.com.