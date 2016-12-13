Holiday Movies to Stream and Cheer About

Holiday movies are a category upon themselves, helping even the Scroogiest among us to get in on the spirit of the season. After all, it only comes once a year. But the good thing is, that whenever you get the urge—on a chilly Sunday afternoon, or late at night at your in-laws’ place—you can get your fix. Here’s a quick look at what’s available for streaming through your favorite subscription services, and you won’t even have to leave your house.

NETFLIX

White Christmas—An absolute classic with beautiful music. Pour yourself a glass of cheer and hope to be snowed in.

Love Actually—The movie that made generations of Americans—and Brits—fall in love with love again.

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman—Grab the kids and curl up, especially if it’s another snow-less winter.

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas—Mickey is a favorite any time of year, but there’s real magic in this series of holiday-themed shorts (which are perfect for short attention spans).

Scrooged—What’s better than a Christmas flick? A Christmas flick with Bill Murray.

Christmas with the Kranks—Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis decide to skip Christmas one year, but of course, nothing goes as planned.

Happy Christmas—Anna Kendrick is a struggling, immature 20-something in this indie film that’s far from your typical holiday movie.

Serendipity—Rom-com starring Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack, who—you guessed it—fall in love. But it takes a lot to get there.

Just Friends—Home for Christmas, Ryan Reynolds tries to reconnect with the girl of his dreams from high school.

12 Dates of Christmas—Amy Smart and Mark-Paul Gosselaar fall in love after a series of Groundhog Day-like do-overs.

You’ll have to plan ahead for these classics, as they’re only available with Netflix DVD subscriptions:

It’s a Wonderful Life

A Christmas Carol (with Jim Carrey)

Elf

The Family Stone

The Polar Express

AMAZON PRIME

Miracle on 34th Street—The Dylan McDermott version from 1994, but nearly as magical as the original.

Jack Frost—The cartoon we all loved as kids, is just as cute today.

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas—Robin Williams and Joel McHale combine for a rowdy tale, with an equally insane road trip.

A Norman Rockwell Christmas Story—Just as it sounds, pure nostalgia, with a Scrooge-like villain-turned-hero.

HBO GO

Miracle on 34th Street—Step back into 1947 with the original, and believe in Santa again.

Home Alone—Few Christmas breaks are complete without this classic. Seriously, it’s a “must.”

How the Grinch Stole Christmas—Another classic that must be repeated year-in, and year-out.

The Muppet Christmas Carol—Muppets combined with everyone’s favorite Dickens’ tale? Completely adorable, plus, it has Michael Caine.

Bad Santa—Save Billy Bob Thornton and his bad behavior until the kiddies are in bed.



HULU

Bridget Jones’ Diary—Not entirely a Christmas movie, but it starts, and ends, with some epic New Year’s resolutions.

A Very Brady Christmas—Everyone loves the Bradys, and Christmas time is no different.

Dear Santa—Adorable film about a spend-happy fashionista who changes her ways and falls in love, after finding a very special letter from one little girl.

Christmas Belle—Haylee Duff is forced to choose between a longtime love and a new guy, and of course, it’s Christmas time.

Looking for a classic, that’s not on the list? Check your cable listings and plan to DVR for the following:

A Christmas Story

Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer

The Nightmare Before Christmas

A Christmas Carol (with Patrick Stewart)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Holiday

Four Christmases