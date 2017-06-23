Max London’s in Saratoga Springs Names New Executive Chef

CHEF BRADY DUHAME TO ALSO LEAD

CULINARY OPERATIONS FOR SARATOGA HOSPITALITY GROUP

Max London’s, a landmark eatery in Saratoga Springs, is proud to announce the addition of Brady Duhame, executive chef, to its team. Duhame will also serve as Director of Culinary Operations for Saratoga Hospitality Group, LLC, representing Max London’s Restaurant, Mrs. London’s Bakery and Café, the Saratoga Stadium and Gaffney’s.

“Chef Duhame is one of the most talented chefs we’ve come across. His commitment to quality will continue to put the spotlight on Max London’s as a signature restaurant in Saratoga Springs and the Capital Region for superior food, service and cocktails,” said Ryan Venezia, partner, Saratoga Hospitality, LLC. “We look forward to having him onboard to oversee Max London’s, our other establishments and any expansion we might embark on in the future.”

“I am delighted to be part of this highly professional team,” stated Chef Duhame. “I look forward to putting my touches on an already delicious, well balanced, and creative menu at Max London’s, and hope to continue to build on the success of Saratoga Hospitality Group.”

Duhame comes from a varied culinary background and has more than 15 years of experience manning top kitchens locally, in New York City and Europe. For the past three years, he worked at 15 Church as executive chef where he and his team earned several awards and accolades. Chef Duhame also previously worked at Angelo’s Prime Bar + Grill in Clifton Park and Nix’s Mate in Boston. Other kitchen credits include Bouley Bakery, Park Avenue Café and Picholine in Manhattan, where he created and managed his own menus and kitchens.

About Saratoga Hospitality, LLC:

With four of the most beloved and celebrated dining experiences in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., we pride ourselves on quality food, service and providing a work environment rich with opportunity for our team members. Each of our distinctive concepts delivers a delectable menu, cocktails and environment that is memorable and unique. Visit us today at www.saratogahospitality.com