Ballet babies, jazz tykes

SPAC CREATES HIGH CULTURE LITTLE PEOPLE LOVE

By Kathleen Wilcox

If the dread and horror you feel when school lets out for summer is in direct proportion to the glee your child experiences, you’re not alone. Most parents try to find a healthy balance between unscheduled downtime and experiences that will encourage growth.

The prospect is anything but relaxing, unless, of course, parents tap the amazing city around them for a little help.

There’s so much to do, learn and see here for children of every age. Saratoga’s most obvious assets are its historic race track, state and city parks, pools, mineral springs, museums, schools, libraries, playgrounds, sports facilities, hiking and biking trails, farmers markets, nearby farms, lively downtown shops and eateries. There’s enough to keep even the most frenetically active and curious children busy for a lifetime.

Forgetting something? Indeed. The Saratoga Performing Arts Center may not be the first item on a parent’s checklist for a summer of family fun, but it should be.

SPAC is a sunken, multi-tier, open-air amphitheater on the grounds of the 2,200-acre Saratoga Spa State Park. An arts venue that opened on July 9, 1966, with a presentation of George Balanchine’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream by the New York City Ballet, it has always gracefully sashayed the line between the rarefied and the rocking (everyone from the Grateful Dead to Jay-Z have hit the stage).

SPAC is capable of comfortably hosting 25,000 visitors, and is beloved as a cultural hub for residents of upstate New York, the Berkshires and Vermont, but its magnetic pull is not simply its capacity and central location.

“I’ve been to a lot of outside concerts and shows, but none rival SPAC in terms of their wide variety of offerings from rock to classical, the stunning setting and the friendliness of the crowd,” Monica, a New York City-turned-Saratoga Springs resident and mother of three, explains. “Nature and high culture meet in a magical way there. There’s something about the setting in the forest and entering SPAC itself over a bridge and spotting the Geyser Island Spouter, all while you’re headed to the opera, that just feels otherworldly. My kids are as entranced by it as me.”

Surrounded by tall pines, geysers and the natural mineral springs that made Saratoga famous, SPAC has for decades exuded a magical quality that residents, visitors and performers alike are drawn to again and again. Just ask Dave Matthews, who has played a record 10 sold-out concerts here, or Mikhail Baryshnikov, who launched his epic American career at SPAC in 1973. An especially-prized perk for parents is the lawn, which slopes gently down to the amphitheater. This green space provides a safe, built-in play-zone for toddlers, and the perfect spot to pitch a few lawn chairs, break out the snacks and adult beverages, to settle in for hours of relaxing (but intellectual) fun.

Programs designed for kids

If the idea of taking your preschooler to the ballet or symphony makes you want to grand jeté far, far away, fret not. As the mother of “spirited” twins for whom sitting still and using an inside voice is a mysterious state of being, SPAC has proven to be a safe place where children can be hopping around on the upper lawn, stuffing their faces with cotton candy, rolling up in their blankets, and falling asleep under the stars, as sugarplum fairies dance in their heads.

“Whenever you buy tickets to a classical event or anything that kids didn’t specifically request, there’s always that fear they won’t like it and of the noisy nightmare that will result,” says Naomi Turner, mother of one, aunt and grandmother of many. Naomi has been dragging her offspring and their children to cultural events all over the country for decades. “But the family programs at SPAC have been designed specifically with kids and their attention spans—or lack thereof—in mind,” she says. “I’ve never had a bad experience at SPAC, unlike other arts programs designed for kids. I can honestly say that. I’m looking forward to bringing my granddaughter to the ballet this summer, and I’m seriously considering taking several nieces and nephews to the opera, but I have to admit that’s a little scary, even for me.”

Last year, I brought my then 3-year-old daughter to Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival. To say that I had my doubts about the level of her interest and ability to appreciate the music would be an understatement. But watching her listen to the music—Pieces of a Dream, the Joey Alexander Trio, The Isley Brothers and others—while also taking in the crowd of picnicking families, kids playing games, drumming circles, or artists selling their creations, she was clearly bewitched. The next morning the first thing she wanted to talk about was the concert and her future as a drummer.

Estimates on attendance over the past 51 years at SPAC come in at more than 20 million, or as the Times Union points out, the equivalent of every resident of Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga and Schenectady counties turning up more than 23 times.

You never know as a parent what will click and stick with a child. Emily, now 4, is taking drumming lessons, which has been a fun, if spectacularly noisy, experience. Exposing children to a wide variety of artistic and cultural delights is one of the great privileges of our current and cultural moment. For those of us lucky enough to live here in Saratoga Springs, or visit for the summer, SPAC presents us with an amazing array of enchantments.

Kathleen Willcox spent her wedding anniversary with her husband in Saratoga Springs five years ago and they’ve tried to move here ever since; 2015 was their lucky year. When she’s not running after her 4-year-old twins, she enjoys writing, reading and sleeping.

Kid-friendly performances

Story ballets

From July 5 to 15, New York City Ballet’s two-week residency features 18 ballets, including three premieres.

• The family-friendly All American, a showcase of three colorful, high energy ballets, will rivet even the tiniest tot, on July 5 and 7 at 8 p.m.

• Balanchine Short Stories features a series of classic one-act story ballets and is appealing to younger audiences for its clear narrative and gentle beauty, on July 14 and 15 at 8 p.m.

• You’ll see dolls in the audience on American Girl Night, which kicks off at 6 p.m. July 7 with music, cookies, lemonade and crafts before the ballet.

Fairy-tale opera

From July 1 to 16, Opera Saratoga will feature three new productions. Younger audience members will fall for Gretry’s whimsical opera-ballet Zémire et Azor (Beauty and the Beast), which combines beautiful melodies, enchanting dance music and, of course, the beloved fairy-tale story featuring our favorite Belle. Performances are July 2 at 7:30 p.m., and July 8 and July 14 at 2 p.m.

Argentinian cowboy Riverdance

No one will want to miss Che Malambo, the powerhouse all-male Argentinian dance company inspired by the rhythm of galloping horses, with stomping, drumming and song. The performance is July 20 at 8 p.m.

Come early to catch the Performance Project: Youth in Motion at 7:15 p.m. Local children who took dance classes at Saratoga and Schenectady YMCAs, taught by artists from the National Dance Institute of Manhattan, will perform.

Fabulous Philadelphians and E.T.

From Aug. 2 to 19, the renowned Philadelphia Orchestra returns to Saratoga with programs that appeal to contemporary audiences and young children. Highlights include:

• The Russian circus-themed Cirque de la Symphonie, on Aug. 4 at 8 p.m.

• The classic Steven Spielberg film E.T. Under the Stars, projected on a giant HD screen with the orchestra performing John Williams’ Oscar-winning score, on Aug. 5 at 8 p.m.

• The Indiana Jones adventure Raiders of the Lost Ark, projected on a giant HD screen with the orchestra as backup, on Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.

• A film celebration of female jazz greats, Sophisticated Ladies, on Aug. 16 at 8 p.m.

Fish concert for young kids

New this year is The Fish Who Could Wish, the first of SPAC’s one-hour, interactive Story Time Concerts tailored for kids ages 4 to 9. The free concert introduces them to orchestral music in an immersive way, telling the story of a fish who had the power to wish for anything he wanted, only to discover he wanted to be just like the other fish in the sea. Performances are at 3 p.m. on Aug. 11, and 2 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Family night Fridays

The fun begins at 6 p.m. on the lawn when SPAC’s gates open for CDPHP Family Nights on Fridays: July 7 and 14; Aug. 4, 11 and 18. At the Instrument Petting Zoo, kids can touch and even play a wide variety of instruments. The new Young Performers Circle gives kids hands-on activities like drumming circles, sing-a-longs and dance lessons. Performers from the New York City Ballet and the Philadelphia Orchestra hold workshops, and interactive museum exhibits, magicians and balloon animal artists appear in pop-ups throughout. Friday Night Family Nights are a blend of dance, music, circus, museum and fun zone. Oh, and did we mention that Stewart’s shows up with free ice cream?

Additional Family Nights are July 20, before Youth in Motion and Che Malambo; and Aug. 5 and 12, before E.T. and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Young Artists at the Gazebo

At 7 p.m. on select nights, this series of half-hour concerts features performing arts students from local schools and youth organizations such as NYSSSA, Luzerne Music Center, and Empire State Youth Orchestra.

What to pack and know before you go

What to Bring: These items are allowed on the grounds, and will likely come in handy. Food and beverages are available at the venue. Rules are more relaxed for the Jazz Festival.

• Alcohol for mom and dad (only allowed at classical and jazz events; available for sale at all other performances)

• Binoculars

• Food (only in clear plastic bags for some concerts)

• Lawn chairs (under 24 inches)

• Money

• Picnic blanket

• Ponchos (all shows are rain or shine)

• Sealed water bottles (up to one gallon per person)

• Soft coolers

• Stroller

• Sunblock

• Toys / Games (balls, Frisbees, bubbles and the like come in handy)

• Umbrellas (for sun or rain)

• Wagon to hold everything, including the kids

• Wipes

What to Know

• Gates open one hour prior to most events, but two hours before classical shows.

• Going early (but not too early!) ensures you’ll get a great spot, and the kids will be able to settle in and have some fun before the show (but not get bored!).

• Babies are a cheap date: any child under 2 is admitted free to all events. For more information, head to spac.org.

Education in all seasons

The Performance Project with the National Dance Institute at area YMCAs is just one of SPAC’s initiatives for children in the region. Among others:

• SPAC had its first public schools dance residency this winter for 70 fifth graders in Ballston Spa.

• The Classical Kids In-School Program introduces about 8,000 students to classical music and dance each year, and provides free admission to performances until they graduate from high school.

• The Vivienne Anderson Program targets underserved youth in the Capital Region. The day-long event includes a tour of the National Museum of Dance, a class taught by a dancer from the New York City Ballet, and admission to the 21st Century Choreographers performance.

• The Wright Family Foundation has provided funds to bring Schenectady families without the means to afford transportation and admission to the arts center.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Schenectady, Northern Rivers Family of Services, Schenectady Inner City Ministry, Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar, and Girls Incorporated of the Greater Capital Region are coordinating with SPAC for Friday programs in July and August.