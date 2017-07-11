Top horse racing analyst and former MLB All-Star Paul Lo Duca to join Saratoga Live

The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) today announced the hiring of veteran horse racing analyst and Major League Baseball All-Star Paul Lo Duca. The Brooklyn-native will make his “Saratoga Live” debut on July 21, opening day of the 2017 summer meet at Saratoga Race Course.

“As a native New Yorker, and lifelong racing fan, I’m honored to join the talented broadcast team doing such great work on Saratoga Live,” said Lo Duca. “NYRA is producing the most innovative television coverage in the sport and I’m excited to become a part of it.”

Lo Duca will serve as an analyst on NYRA’s acclaimed Saratoga Live program, joining a broadcast team that includes host Greg Wolf, handicapper Andy Serling, paddock analyst Maggie Wolfendale, trainer Tom Amoss, and analyst Gabby Gaudet.

“Paul is one of the most dynamic and captivating personalities in racing. As a former Major League All-Star he brings an athlete’s perspective to the show,” said Tony Allevato, President of NYRA Bets Executive Producer of NYRA TV. “We are thrilled to have him join the Saratoga Live team.”

Before joining TVG in 2009, Lo Duca played 11 seasons in Major League Baseball from 1998-2008, earning four All-Star selections for three different franchises from 2003-06 as a catcher. Lo Duca starred for Arizona State University, where he was drafted in 1993 by Los Angeles. He played parts of his first seven big-league seasons with the Dodgers before being traded to the Marlins in the middle of the 2004 campaign. Lo Duca was then traded to the Mets, where he backstopped the club to a 97-win regular season and an appearance in the National League Championship Series. He concluded his career with the Washington Nationals in 2008.

Saratoga Live, presented by Claiborne Farm, will be available in 75 million households nationally through Fox Sports 2 and regionally through MSG+, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports Ohio and the Altitude Sports Network.