Terell Stafford Quintet Skidmore Jazz Institute June 27, 2017

The Terell Stafford Quintet swung hard as the opening concert of the 30th year of the Skidmore Jazz Institute on June 27th. Stafford is the Director of Jazz Studies and Chair of Instrumental Studies at Temple University, founder and band leader of the Terell Stafford Quintet, and Managing and Artistic Director of the Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia (JOP). A veteran of over 130 recordings, he is a well-respected educator, GRAMMY award winning performer and a master of his instrument, the trumpet.

The Quintet, Tim Warfield (tenor saxophone), Bruce Barth (piano), David Wong (Bass), Billy Williams (drums) played a beautiful, at times blistering set mostly from their 2015 release BrotherLee Love, which celebrates the music and spirit of trumpet legend Lee Morgan.