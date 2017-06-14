Summer Concert Ticket Giveaway – Dave Matthews Band

Some things are better in pairs. Like SPAC and Summer. And Saratoga Living Magazine and The Saratoga Social. Yes, that’s right! We are beyond thrilled to announce the merger between Saratoga Living Magazine and The Saratoga Social! Each of the 6 issues of Saratoga Living Magazine will now feature all the same great content you love from both, Saratoga Living Magazine and The Saratoga Social, in one amazing publication. We couldn’t be happier with this partnership and stay tuned for more details we’ll be sharing in the upcoming weeks! But first let’s celebrate! Throughout the summer we will be celebrating our new partnership with a Summer Concert Ticket Giveaway. You’ll have the opportunity to win great tickets to all your favorite concerts at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. This Thursday at 5pm we will be announcing the winner of 2 tickets to see the Dave Matthews Band at SPAC on Friday. All you have to do to enter is ‘like’ both the Saratoga Living Magazine (click here) and The Saratoga Social (click here) Facebook pages. Keep checking back in for more updates, giveaways and announcements!