Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida

What comes to mind when you think of Saratoga Springs, New York? History, health and horses, right? So nobody would blame the Salamone Family, of Salem, Massachusetts if they were a bit confused upon hearing of the horse racing fanfare in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. But that is what guests who stay at Walt Disney World’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa get when they stay at the popular tourist spot.

Like the city it was inspired by, the Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa features a Congress Park. Not the 32-acre park along Broadway, Circular and Spring Streets you’re thinking of, at Disney’s Saratoga Springs, Congress Park is one of the buildings where guests will find their accommodations.

Don’t want to stay at Congress Park? As The Lion King’s “Timon” and “Pumbaa” might say, Hakuna Matata (“No Worries” in Swahili). Other popular sections of the resort include buildings named The Paddock, The Carousel, The Springs and The Grandstand.

If you’re sensing a theme here, it’s deliberate, said former Resort General Manager (GM) Sonya Deese-Byrnes. According to her, all the little nods to Saratoga Springs, New York are supposed to get you thinking that you’re actually in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Those nods to The Spa City notwithstanding, this being Disney, you shouldn’t be surprised if, after checking in and settling into your room, you also see a decorative bed scarf featuring characters from The Fox and the Hound.

Deese-Byrnes, who was the General Manager when the resort first opened in May 2004, added “There are natural and hand-made water features, fountains and lakes throughout the property that add to the charm of the resort. They’re subtle touches, but we feel they all add to the richness of the storyline.”

Those subtle touches, she said, include organic colors throughout the 65-acre venue that contribute to the natural, outdoor feel of the resort. “This resort has a very residential, relaxed feel to it,” continued Deese-Byrnes, who has worked for Disney since 1971. “You start to feel it when you see all our fountains and waterways. Most of our guests comment about the calming effect it has on them.”

Nowhere is that calming effect more in vogue than at Senses, the resort spa. Housed in a rustic-like sanctuary, where the wall panels showcase hummingbirds symbolizing love, peace and happiness, the spa offers rejuvenating and relaxing treatments in a tranquil atmosphere.

Located on the site of the former Disney Institute, the Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa is a Disney Vacation Club (DVC) hotel that boasts 924 two-bedroom units, the largest number of two-bedroom units of any of the DVC’s 12 properties. There are also 60 newer treehouse villas — three-bedroom vacation homes elevated 10 feet off the ground on pedestals and beams designed to blend into a forest environment. They sleep nine and offer modern luxuries, such as flat-panel television and a barbeque grill all presented in a style dubbed “cabin casual.”

Disney officials proudly note they were able to reduce the villas’ encroachment on the surrounding wetlands by 70 percent for each individual home site.

Since the feelings that the Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa evoke are intended to make you feel like you’re in Saratoga Springs, New York, when you visit the resort’s Yaddo Gardens like gift shop and café, The Artist’s Palette, it feels perfectly natural that you should see commissioned equine artwork from painter Peter Williams, who has painted the Saratoga Race Course for more than three decades, as well as old 1929 pictures of Saratoga Springs, New York from the likes of photographer H.C. Ashby.

Then there’s the photograph of the 1974 Saratoga Springs High School Blue Streaks Baseball Team that hung on a wall in the billiard parlor off the lobby of the resort’s main building — The Carriage House. Even that picture feels like it belongs.

That is because Kevin Cummings, the former Disney Imagineer (a.k.a. Senior Project Manager) who spearheaded the development of the Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, played for that team.

“With Saratoga Springs being the gateway to upstate New York, known throughout the world for its therapeutic springs and horse racing, I didn’t have to lobby for this theme,” said Cummings. “Saratoga is so rich with history and stories, when I first mentioned the idea to the project team, we knew immediately we had a great start to something big.”

A graduate of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, where he earned his degree in Hotel Management, Cummings said he “always dreamed of running a big resort or hotel. So, after graduation, I joined a major international resort company in Boston managing corporate hotel projects for 10 years. Eventually, the Florida weather and lifestyle, as well as the allure of working for one of the premiere brands in the world, started appealing to me.”

Dreams and wish fulfillment? Nobody does it quite like Disney. Just ask Sam and Meredith Salamone. The couple recently attended a wedding at The Canfield Casino in Saratoga Springs, NY.

“They do a pretty good job of recreating the look of the City of Saratoga Springs,” says Sam. “That’s why this is our second trip back here.”