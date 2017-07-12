Saratoga Living & Saratoga Social Summer Party

Today is the day! It’s our big Summer Party and we’ve been working around the clock to make tonight’s party is one you absolutely can’t miss! To celebrate the parntership between The Saratoga Social and Saratoga Living Magazine we will partying on the patio of Gaffney’s tomorrow from 6-8pm where every attendee will receive complimentary champagne, wine & our signature cocktail (lemonade and vodka with blueberries and basil..), in tumblers and cups that are yours to keep. The first 50 people to arrive will receive our special giveaways and every attendee will be entered to win a pair of ZAC BROWN TICKETS for his performance at SPAC this September! We have gift bags, videography from Kenny Hopkins, nibbles from Gaffney’s and our favorite sweet treats, brigadieros from Bon Bon Brazil. You’ll be the first to see sneak peeks of our magazine and so much more … we’ll see you tonight at Gaffney’s Patio, from 6-8pm, click here for all the details!